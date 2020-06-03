Shaken by the death of George Floyd and others, local officials and community leaders came together Tuesday for what was described as the first of many conversations on how to bridge the divide between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.
“We are here to listen and learn to make ourselves better to serve you,” said San Mateo police spokesman Officer Michael Haobsh, who moderated the town hall event. “This is the start of a longer discussion we hope to continue having.”
Panelists included San Mateo Police Chief Ed Barberini, the Rev. Dr. Marlyn Bussey of St. James A.M.E. Zion Church, San Mateo police Officer Alison Gilmore, San Mateo Mayor Joe Goethals and Chief Probation Officer John Keene.
Panelists also included San Mateo police Officer Rory McMilton, also president of the San Mateo Police Officers’ Association; the Rev. Dr. Penny Nixon of the Congressional Church of San Mateo or CCSM; the Rev. Lorrie Owens, president of the San Mateo branch of the NAACP; and District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
The law enforcement panelists began the meeting by denouncing the killing of Floyd and others.
“What we saw and observed happen in Minneapolis with Mr. Floyd’s death is something that troubles us all. In fact it causes much outrage among the law enforcement community,” Barberini said. “I haven’t spoke with any of my peers or colleagues that haven’t shared this level of disappointment, frustration and anger regarding these types of incidents happening.”
Gilmore echoed the sentiment and said law enforcement is currently at a “crisis point.”
“We’re all saddened and we’re all moved by the video [of Floyd’s death],” she said. “We are, as law enforcement, the most visible branch of the government and when that fails or when that harms individual members of our society, especially members of our society who feel their voices aren’t heard, the impact is not only great, it ends up being to the point where it’s irreparable. Right now we’re at a crisis point. Our reputation is in danger by the actions of a few.”
The panelists applauded members of law enforcement for acknowledging the pain caused by Floyd’s death and said doing so is a crucial step in the healing process.
“When you ask the question what can the San Mateo Police Department do, there were five things I came up with. … The first was acknowledging the community pain and Chief Barberini did that at the top of this town hall,” said Owens.
“People of color are scared,” she said. “I can say that not only as a president of a NAACP branch and as an assistant pastor of a church, but as a mother. I’m scared. I’m scared every time my boys leave the house. I’m scared they are going to encounter a situation where they may run into those one or two or three bad cops where they run into a situation where they’re racially profiled or at worst end up dead.”
Owens’ other suggestions for the department moving forward include continuing community outreach, improving training, especially on de-escalation and unconscious bias, and also strengthening the recruitment process.
“I believe police work is not just a profession, it’s a calling. It’s not something everyone is equipped to do,” Owens said. “Continue to look for ways to bring more people of color onto the force. If you continue to do that and all of the things I mention we will make progress and it’s going to be slow and tedious but we’ll make progress in healing the relationship between the community and police.”
Bussey encouraged police to continue prioritizing community policing.
“Personal relationship is the key,” she said. “When people in the community begin to know their law enforcement officials as good people and as allies then a camaraderie builds and that camaraderie is priceless.
“To really infuse hope into this situation is for police officers to get to know the families they serve,” she continued. “Walk the blocks, ask kids their names, become someone that children can come to if something’s wrong rather than being afraid and running from law enforcement.”
Goethals said residents need to work harder to understand the lived experience not only of Floyd but of all African Americans.
“Understanding that lived experience means more than just paying attention this week, it means every day,” he said. “There are lots of people who live in fear and who don’t have trust and it’s on us to build that trust with the community.”
