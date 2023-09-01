A 15-year-old boy was punched and kicked in the head by a group of four or five people at Hoover Park in Redwood City Wednesday night, according to police.
At about 7:50 p.m. Aug. 30, the boy was approached by the group and they demanded his cellphone and MCM belt. He did not lose consciousness, but he may have received a broken nose and a concussion. He was transported to Stanford University’s emergency room, according to police.
