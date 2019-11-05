A 17-year-old Oakland boy was arrested near The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno Monday on suspicion of robbery, police said Tuesday.
Officers responded at 6:35 p.m. to a business on the 1100 block of El Camino Real after someone reported an armed robbery.
The boy allegedly approached the victim and stole his cellphone. The suspect then apparently brandished what the victim thought was a handgun.
Officers arrived in the area and saw the 17-year-old flee into a nearby neighborhood. He was apprehended without any trouble and the victim got his cellphone back.
Officers arrested the 17-year-old on suspicion of robbery and took him to juvenile hall in San Mateo.
Anyone with information related to the apparent robbery is urged to get in touch with San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. People can leave information anonymously.
