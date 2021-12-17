A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Millbrae on Thursday for allegedly threatening violence at a local school, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Friday, the day that many school districts and law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area and nation had warned about similar threats being made as part of a “challenge” on the social media app TikTok.
No immediate public safety concerns were found as a result of the Millbrae teen’s threat.
In the South Bay, Gilroy High School canceled classes for Friday as a result of the social media threats.
The Santa Clara County Office of Education said authorities have been in touch with TikTok, which has a security team that addresses misuse of social media, and encouraged parents to talk to their students about staying safe and how to report any suspicious activity.
