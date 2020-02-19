A June 8 jury trial is set for a San Bruno resident who prosecutors say entered a body shop and, with another man, kidnapped an employee who escaped by jumping out of a moving car.
Anthony Gomez, 39, has pleaded not guilty. Co-defendant Edward Kilifi Vaenuku, 49, a San Bruno parolee who prosecutors say was driving the car after the alleged Aug. 15, 2018, kidnapping, pleaded no contest to an added count of felony false imprisonment.
Vaenuku was sentenced Nov. 26, 2019, to eight months incarceration in county jail.
The A&W Body Shop employee who jumped out of the car travelling at about 30 mph required hospitalization but will recover.
Motive for the alleged crimes is unknown, prosecutors said.
