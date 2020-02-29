The San Mateo Board of Supervisors will hold a study session Wednesday evening at Daly City’s City Hall to learn about the potential health impacts if Seton Medical Center closes, according to board President Warren Slocum.
County Health Chief Louise Rogers and Maya Altman, CEO of the Health Plan of San Mateo will present to the board at the informational meeting. No board action is on the agenda, but the community is encouraged to attend in person or view the meeting on Peninsula TV. Public comment may also be submitted via email to Assistant Clerk of the Board Sukhmani Purewal at spurewal@smcgov.org.
Seton Medical Center, a 357-bed hospital in Daly City, serves many low-income and elderly patients in northern San Mateo County and is that city’s largest employer. Current owner Verity Health filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and in January announced the planned closure of a Los Angeles-based hospital in its chain, according to the county. Supervisor David Canepa, whose district includes the Daly City hospital, asked his colleagues for the special session during the Board’s Feb. 25 meeting.
The study session will be 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, Daly City Hall, Council Chambers, second floor, 333 90th St., Daly City.
