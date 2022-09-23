After years of discussion, San Mateo-Foster City School District officials say they’re ready to take plans for a new North Central San Mateo school out of the conceptual phase, cosigning recommendations to implement a parent-led process for developing a formal school design.
“I’m so excited that we have made it to this point and that we’re on the brink of all this work coming to fruition,” said Trustee Noelia Corzo during a meeting last Thursday.
Trustees shared their support for moving forward with recommendations from Pan Ltd., the consulting firm hired by the district to help develop plans for a North Central community school, putting the district on track to open the new school by the 2024 school year. The firm initially presented the recommendations through a video a month ago but Superintendent Diego Ochoa recommended trustees take time to process the report which also included a districtwide Equity Review and recommendations for improving systems.
Immediate next steps for establishing the North Central school include forming a hiring committee that would be tasked with recruiting and selecting candidates experienced in dual-language programming to fill key positions. That committee should include parents who have also participated in the School Design Team, said Dr. Joaquín Noguera with PAN.
Parent empowerment is key under the community school model. In PAN’s recommendations, parents would assist in analyzing different bilingual programming and have access to leadership development and other opportunities to contribute to the school system.
Ochoa noted dozens of parents have already played an integral role on the School Design Team, meeting regularly to discuss the type of school in which they’d like to see their children enrolled.
“People involved in this process will be the champions for this school,” said board President Alison Proctor. “We need to celebrate the success here and celebrate that this is a school people really, really want.”
District officials have planned to create a North Central community school that would cater to the needs of the neighborhood’s families through a dual immersion program with additional support services also located on campus. That would be achieved by swapping facilities between College Park, known for its Mandarin immersion program, and Fiesta Gardens International School, which has a Spanish immersion program about 2 1/2 miles to the south.
North Central has been without a neighborhood school since Turnbull Learning Academy was shut down in the early 2000s and reenvisioned as a magnet school. Since then, North Central students have been assigned to other district schools.
Moving into the next phase of the program implementation, board Vice President Shara Watkins stressed the importance of connecting the North Central School design with the district’s missions called out in the Strategic Plan and equity documents.
“For me, I’m thinking about how all these pieces stick together,” Watkins said. “There are lots of different pieces that I do think fit together and I do think we’re rowing in the same direction but how do we paint that picture, how do we create that narrative around this?”
Pulling the public into the work is also vital, she said, expressing her disappointment at seeing no one from the public waiting to comment on the matter during Thursday’s meeting. Hundreds of parents have shown up to previous meetings to advocate for issues like the district’s approach to reopening campuses during the pandemic, Watkins noted.
Concerns have been shared at previous meetings when the board discussed the North Central school plans. Parents of non-Spanish speaking students newly enrolled in Fiesta Gardens have expressed worries the shift between the two campuses would disrupt the education of their children while some College Park families argued their needs were being ignored in discussions.
Meanwhile, Fiesta Gardens faculty and other College Park families have expressed strong support for the new community school programming. Ochoa said School Design Team parents wanted to express their support to the board during Thursday’s meeting but Ochoa assured them he would pass the message along.
The School Design Team, with support from additional members, will now use the next 15 months to hammer out more detailed information on the physical school design and program offerings, Ochoa said. A formal proposal is expected to come before the board by next June.
“We are in a much better place to make sure this school is successful and that we get off on the right foot,” said Trustee Ken Chin, lauding those who worked on the initial recommendations and Ochoa’s leadership. “I’m happy to say OK, in terms of next steps, we’re ready to go. Let’s do this, let’s take the recommendations, let’s do all the things and let’s move.”
