U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, announced Nathan Choi, Paul Wong and Max Kerns of Mills High School as the winning team of the 2020 Congressional App Challenge for “Blaze,” an app that allows users to collect and share information about wildfires, including maps, evacuation status, containment, damage and air quality.
“I wish this app had been available this summer when fires were raging across the West,” Speier said in a press release. “Fire survivors would have had all the information they need at their fingertips in one place. I am impressed with the public service sentiment and the technical skills these three young men demonstrated in their project.”
There were 16 submissions this year, up from six the year prior. The submissions tackled issues related to wildfires, COVID-19, health care, social responsibility and college applications. The Congressional App Challenge is a nationwide event that allows high school students to compete by creating and exhibiting their software application, or app, for mobile, tablet or computer devices on a platform of their choice. Winning participants will have their apps displayed at the U.S. Capitol, this year virtually due to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.