Blackpink performs at Oracle Park 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, and Caltrain will be providing an additional post-event train, according to the transit agency.
Caltrain will be operating its reduced weekday service along the Peninsula and will provide an additional post-event train that will depart 15 minutes after the end of the concert or when full, expressing to Millbrae Station and making all stops south to San Jose Diridon Station.
Parking at Caltrain stations costs $5.50 for the day, and permits can be purchased using the Caltrain mobile app or through ticket machines on-site. The mobile app can be used immediately after parking, as it requires a space number. Paid parking rules are enforced throughout the day. Caltrain reminds customers that open alcoholic beverages are prohibited on the trains beginning at 9 p.m. on special event days and nights.
For more information about Caltrain schedules and fares, or for help planning your trip, call Caltrain Customer Service at (800) 660- 4287 (TTY (650) 508-6448) or visit caltrain.com.
