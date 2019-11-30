Shoppers search for Black Friday bargains Friday, Nov. 29, at the Hillsdale Mall in San Mateo.
featured
Black Friday shopping kicks off holiday season
- Vladislav Morozov
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Latest News
- Holiday travelers warned to be aware of powerful storm
- AP Source: Fiat Chrysler, auto union close to contract deal
- Long Beach St. faces Penn in Wooden Legacy
- Albania’s search for quake victims ends; death toll up to 51
- Impeachment’s influence hazy as issue in congressional races
- Relic thought to be from Jesus’ manger arrives in Bethlehem
- Science warnings, US retreat add urgency to UN climate talks
- UK police: Suspect in attack had served time for terrorism
Trending Stories on smdailyjournal.com
Articles
- To refute rent control
- Police investigating Foster City Little League
- Downtown Streets debuts in Redwood City
- San Bruno man’s crusade against eminent domain
- San Mateo County police reports
- Man takes plea in San Bruno kidnapping
- Young seal rescued from Redwood City parking garage
- San Francisco man faces life charges for alleged child molestations
- Huge biotech complex proposed in San Carlos
- San Bruno ducks eminent domain
Images
Videos
Commented
- Failing memory (10)
- The balance of power shifts in San Mateo (8)
- Leading the way to a greener tomorrow (7)
- Women of color, engage (6)
- Three jurisdictions vote on urgency ordinance (6)
- Plugging the loophole in AB 1842 (5)
- Burlingame’s failure to protect more than half its residents (5)
- San Mateo renters get protection (4)
- Giving thanks (4)
- Yes on Measure H (4)
Featured Events
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.