A bill to grant the San Mateo County Community College District the authority to make tuition free for local students experiencing financial hardship and use local revenue to pay for other costs to attend college passed the California Senate Monday, according to the office of state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, the bill’s author.
“The total cost for attending community college can amount to over $15,000, when you consider enrollment fees, books, school supplies, transportation, housing, food and other expenses that can seem insurmountable to students in need,” Becker said in a press release. “Senate Bill 893 empowers San Mateo County community colleges to increase access to higher education for local students demonstrating financial need, as well as those from under-represented or marginalized communities.”
The legislation would enable the San Mateo County Community College District to help an estimated 4,000 local students attend its colleges, in addition to the 2,000 the district already serves in its Promise Scholars Program. The bill establishes a five-year pilot program for the college district, with a bipartisan 33-0 vote. The bill now heads to the Assembly for review.
Specifically, Senate Bill 893 provides the community college district the authority to charge students less than $46 per unit required by the state, effectively enabling the district to lower as well as entirely waive enrollment fees for students experiencing financial hardship. The bill also allows the district to use its local revenue in the form of unrestricted funds to cover enrollment fees and other costs related to attending the district’s community colleges, including food, transportation, housing, books, school supplies and technology needs, according to Becker’s office.
If SB 893 is passed by the Assembly and signed into law by the governor, the legislation would take effect in 2023 and be in place until July 1, 2028. The community college district would be required to report by March 2026 on implementation of SB 893, its fiscal impacts, demographic data about the students helped, and the aid received, according to Becker’s office.
SB 893 is co-authored by Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, and Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.