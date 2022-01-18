Hotel guests at a handful of Burlingame hotels will now be able to rent electric bikes thanks to a new bike share program — marking the re-emergence of app-based rentable bikes on the Peninsula after programs in several cities ended in recent years.
The new program includes at least five bike-share stations, with more potentially on the way. While the new bikes are geared primarily toward hotel guests, they are available also to non-guests, rentable from outdoor docks near the participating hotels.
Bike share programs allow riders to rent bikes for short periods of time from designated docks, or in the case of some “dockless” arrangements, simply from wherever they were last parked. Such services were popularized in the early 2010s, but amid emerging regulations, corporate restructuring and varied ridership, services have shriveled in recent years and all but vanished from the Peninsula.
Burlingame was among a handful of cities, including San Mateo, South San Francisco and Foster City to have their past bike-share programs cut short in 2019 after micro-mobility company Lime — which offered dockless rentals, opted to discontinue bicycles as part of its service. In cities like San Mateo, Lime’s offering had replaced a short-lived city-run program.
The new hotel program, run by Unlimited Biking in conjunction with the San Mateo County/Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, offers rates of $15 per hour or $75 for the day.
“As travel returns, it will be critical for hotels to offer amenities that set them apart from the competition,” said Hakan Ugdur, CEO of Unlimited Biking. “Bikes, and particularly e-bikes, have become a very popular hotel amenity over the past few years.”
Burlingame could eventually bring bike shares back beyond the hotel program. The city’s sustainability coordinator Sigalle Michael said she was “definitely interested” in bringing bike sharing back for broader use, and it would be exploring options in coming months with the City Council.
Other cities working to bring bike shares back include Redwood City, which remains without such a program but approved an ordinance to allow for private operators in the city late last year.
San Mateo approved a similar ordinance in 2019 that would allow a single operator to offer up to 500 bikes in the city, though to date the city has not has not received any permit applications. City spokesperson Samantha Weigel said the city has “long been a proponent of reliable, well-managed bike-share programs,” adding that a successful bike-share program “would benefit from a regional approach.”
The last regional approach was the Bay Area Bike Share, launched by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District in 2013, offering service in Redwood City, Palo Alto, Mountain View, San Jose and San Francisco. The service was handed to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission in 2016. Amid low ridership in some cities, the service was eventually acquired by Lyft in 2018 and rebranded as Bay Wheels. Today the service is offered in Berkeley, Emeryville, Oakland, San Jose and San Francisco.
In South San Francisco, Economic and Community Development Department deputy director Nell Selander said while such programs are something the city continues to discuss, there is currently nothing in the works.
