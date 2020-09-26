Police in San Bruno are on the lookout for a big man who robbed a bank at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.
At about 4:18 p.m. Sept. 23, officers responded to the report of a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 875 El Camino Real. He was about 6 feet 4 inches and 300 pounds. He fled the scene on a black motorcycle onto Bayhill Drive and was last seen heading toward El Camino Real.
Anyone with any information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
