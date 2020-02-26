A request by the Sequoia Station developer to start a general plan amendment for the downtown property failed to win support Monday from the Redwood City Council.
Los Angeles-based Lowe asked the city in January to amend the plan for the 12-acre site where the developer has said it wants to build a new project that will help Redwood City secure its spot as a premier Peninsula destination.
Accelerating planning for a transit district that includes Sequoia Station did win City Council approval Monday — and Mayor Diane Howard spoke about a first-class transit station at the site.
Howard said the community supports a vibrant downtown but not tall buildings that forever change the city.
A city staff report for Monday’s council meeting said many community members have expressed concerns with the jobs-housing balance within the Sequoia Station proposal — and the proposed height of a 17-story building adjacent to the railroad tracks.
In response, Lowe has withdrawn its request for the 17-story building and instead proposes to comply with building heights and asks to study one to two stories of additional height on a portion of the site, the report said. The current limit is 12 stories.
A financial analysis should evaluate the value of the proposed development in relation to proposed community benefits, the city staff said.
Alan Chamorro, senior vice president for Lowe, told the City Council at its meeting Monday that Lowe welcomes a financial analysis.
Chamorro said work on a new Sequoia Station has been underway for almost two years.
“We understand our previous plans were too ambitious with respect to height,” he said.
Lowe only proposed studying a 17-story building to provide flexibility in design but the headlines that proposal generated created an unintended divisiveness, Chamorro said.
He said after the Monday meeting that Lowe’s supports the council decision to expedite the transit district planning and “we look forward to being part of the discussion.”
Housing Trust Silicon Valley, in a Feb. 20 letter to Redwood City, supported starting the general plan amendment and allowing Sequoia Station to move forward.
“We expect the commercial portion is driving this affordable housing development and unlocking the opportunity to provide up to 225 very low, low, and moderate-income homes,” the housing trust said.
