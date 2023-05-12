The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced bicyclists can now report “3 Foot Rule” violations and other bicycle-related complaints via an online reporting system.
The rule prohibits the driver of a motor vehicle from passing a bicycle in the same direction on a highway at a distance of less than 3 feet between the vehicle and bicycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.