A truck struck and injured a bicyclist in South San Francisco on Monday afternoon, according to police.
The crash occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. The South San Francisco resident, who was riding the bicycle in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Mission Road and Chestnut Avenue, was immediately transported to a hospital by paramedics to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.
The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be contributing factors to the collision, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.