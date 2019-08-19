daily journal local public safety generic logo

A bicyclist was struck and injured by a vehicle in South San Francisco on Saturday morning, according to police.

The bicyclist suffered major injuries but is expected to survive after the collision in the intersection of Baden and Eucalyptus avenues at 10:09 a.m. Saturday, according to South San Francisco police.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police, and the bicyclist was taken to a trauma center for treatment.

Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

