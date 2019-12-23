Bethlehem A.D. has returned to Redwood City for its 2019 performance. Visitors can watch traditional folk dances, and can see livestock, vendors and craft apprentices just as they would have appeared at the first Christmas. Everyone is invited to attend on Monday, Dec, 23, the last day of the event. For more information go to http://bethlehemad.com/
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Latest News
- Saudi sentences 5 to death for Jamal Khashoggi's killing
- Author lays out sturdy case in `From Russia With Blood'
- Season of giving
- San Mateo rents keep on the rise
- San Bruno school board picks land sale deal
- Time is catching up with the SS Jeremiah
- San Mateo County police reports
- Are two kiteboarding schools better than one?
Trending Stories on smdailyjournal.com
Articles
- Night curfews for airport traffic eyed at San Francisco International Airport
- Deadline missed in Daly City's Seton Medical Center sale
- Officials weighing Genentech growth in South City
- Uber driver charged with attempted murder in South San Francisco
- Man dies after Belmont fire
- 16-month sentence for child porn found at SFO
- Redwood City’s new community center gets the final OK
- Holiday light show returns: Redwood City’s Roosevelt neighborhood comes alive
- South San Francisco man receives lengthy prison sentence for felony threats
- SamTrans bus crash victim in Redwood City identified
Images
Videos
Commented
Featured Events
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.