Bethlehem A.D. has returned to Redwood City for its 2019 performance. Visitors can watch traditional folk dances, and can see livestock, vendors and craft apprentices just as they would have appeared at the first Christmas. Everyone is invited to attend on Monday, Dec, 23, the last day of the event. For more information go to http://bethlehemad.com/

 Tom Jung/Daily Journal

