A proposal to construct a bicycle pump track in Belmont is exciting the mountain biking community and also triggering concerns about traffic and noise impacts, among others.
A bicycle pump track is a continuous loop of berms and banked turns meant to be ridden without pedaling. Intended for all ages, such facilities are an increasingly popular form of exercise and Belmont is already a popular destination for mountain bikers.
But Vice Mayor Charles Stone, while open to community feedback, said the City Council did not request the project or has it offered its perspective on it.
“I’m interested to hear community feedback as the council has not yet weighed in on whether or not any substantial resources should be put behind even a planning phase for this project,” he said.
The Parks and Recreation Department hosted a meeting Wednesday night on the proposal, which was attended by 50 or so people, including many teen mountain biking enthusiasts. Based on a show of hands, the crowd appeared evenly split on the idea, with locations proposed near homes generating the most controversy.
Parks and Recreation officials analyzed 15 to 20 sites for the facility and came up with a short list of four sites, all smaller than 1 acre, that were presented during the meeting. They include a 10,000-square-foot area adjacent to the John Brooks Trail near the intersection of Hallmark Drive and Lake Road, a 15,000-square-foot site in Hidden Canyon Park where Carlmont Drive dead ends, an 8,600-square-foot area at the northern part of the Sports Complex and an 18,000-square-foot site behind Ralston Middle School that is currently home to a defunct ropes course. For comparison, two tennis courts add up to 10,000 square feet.
Nat Lopes, an expert bike park designer and consultant for the city, listed the pros and cons of each site and suggested the one in Hidden Canyon Park would be optimal from a biking perspective. That’s because it’s an accessible and established trailhead area that’s already heavily trafficked by mountain bikers, it would be easy for law enforcement to monitor and only minor grading would be required to construct the pump track, Lopes said.
“It’s quite a beautiful natural area with great view sheds, great sound sheds for being there as an experience and it’s where I’d enjoy being with my child and family, teaching them to ride in a safe controlled environment,” he said, adding that visual and sound impacts to the adjacent neighborhood would be minimal there.
But neighbors were skeptical of those last points specifically and emphasized the street is a cul-de-sac with scant parking that would become even more scant with a new attraction. Lopes’ prediction that the pump track would attract no more than 25 people at a time on weekdays and up to 150 people on weekends only exacerbated their concerns.
Speeding motorists on Carlmont Drive was also a concern, one neighbor was worried the pump track would fill the air with dirt and others cited the prevalence of mountain lions in the area as reasons not to move forward with the project.
Lopes said soil stabilizer products can mitigate dirt impacts — the track could also be constructed out of concrete — and noted signs, traffic calming devices and other measures can help control traffic congestion and speeding.
But mitigations seemed to do little to sway those who feel a pump track is simply not appropriate for the area.
“This space at the end of Carlmont is this precious open space and we already have a lot of mountain bikers who disturb the trail, eat up the trail,” one mother said. “It’s open space, it’s supposed to be preserved and what you’re doing is adding a loud play area for kids. … Why can’t people who want to do this get in a car and drive to another one? Why do we have to have everything?”
Lopes also praised the John Brooks site for being connected to the surrounding trail system and said there would be no visual or noise impacts to neighbors, but added the topography would make construction of a pump track there relatively challenging and the site does not offer much parking.
The Sports Complex site, on the other hand, offers plenty of parking, but Oracle technology company would have to sign off on the project as it owns the land, Stone said.
“I’m interested in pursuing this if I hear from Oracle that they’re interested,” Stone said.
Finally, Lopes suggested the site behind Ralston Middle School is infeasible because users could only access it via school property, which would be problematic.
A bike pump track is also generating controversy on the coastside of the county after several El Granada residents, fed up with the slow-moving project, constructed one on their own without the necessary permits. Many in the community want the facility to remain while others want it bulldozed.
Supervisor Don Horsley said he hasn’t made up his mind about whether this pump track should stay or go, but endorsed the concept generally.
“I’ll reserve judgment until I take a closer look at it, but this probably isn’t the best location,” he said. “That said, these facilities are a good idea. We complain about our kids being glued to their phones and this is a good way of getting them outside and playing together.”
