A water pipe rupture near the Carlmont Village Shopping Center in Belmont Saturday led to water overflow over the weekend and a Monday shutoff for around 200 customers for repairs.
“It did affect some people. For a good period of the day Monday, the shopping center was out of water, as were some apartments. About 200 customers were out of water till we could repairs. But it all got done,” Rene Ramirez, Mid-Peninsula Water District operations manager said.
The break Saturday resulted in water coming out at the Alameda de las Pulgas and Carlmont Drive intersection near the Carlmont Shopping Center. Mid-Peninsula Water District provides water to Belmont residents and operates around 95 miles of water mains in Belmont, including the ruptured line. Ramirez said the shopping center, nearby apartment complexes and a nursing home were affected.
“In this particular case, we knew the shopping center could be affected, and it was,” Ramirez said.
When alerted Saturday, Mid-Peninsula asked other utilities to mark equipment to avoid hitting anything underground and mobilized staff to respond. Once staff found the issue area, workers exposed the rupture and found a ruptured tapping sleeve, which is placed over pipes to branch off from the water main. The break occurred on New Year’s Day, causing delays in getting a hold of equipment suppliers and finding the correct parts for repairs. Ramirez said Mid-Peninsula instead started contacting other water providers in the Bay Area region through the Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency, or BAWSCA. Mid-Peninsula was able to eventually find the needed equipment from the city of Santa Clara.
“This was all happening on New Year’s Day. It was most of the afternoon and into the evening,” Ramirez said. “[With] our supply store, we weren’t able to get a hold of anybody there.”
Ramirez went to Santa Clara Sunday morning to pick up the part. The water agency Sunday also reached out to the Carlmont Shopping Center and surrounding areas about the upcoming shutdown Monday to repair, handing out over 200 notices in the area. The water supply was not in danger of contamination, but the current drought and the need to conserve water added to the urgency. Ramirez said the agency tried to minimize customer inconvenience, but it was impossible given the circumstances.
“In the meantime, water continued to leak out of that main. We couldn’t shut it down because if we had, we definitely would have affected the shopping center, the homes and apartments in the area,” Ramirez said.
Monday was spent successfully repairing the break and drainage, with water shut off in the area from around 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday was spent at the scene getting rid of tree and mud debris, preparing for road construction and preparing to repave a northbound travel lane near Alameda de las Pulgas affected by the break. The lane repair area is around 8 feet wide and 10 feet long. There are no street closures or detours currently, Ramirez said. Mid-Peninsula is communicating with the city of Belmont and Belmont police about the repairs and overall situation.
While it was impossible to know how much water was lost, it was under the amount necessary to report to notify state water authorities. It is not unusual for water agencies to deal with ruptures during the winter and rainy seasons, especially with older infrastructure. While it was too early to know how the tapping sleeve broke, he suspected some bolts that held it together likely rusted off and weakened it. Ramirez said the piping that broke was likely put down in the 1970s or earlier. Tree roots can also be compressive forces on water mains, causing them to crack or split.
“We don’t exactly know what caused it. I don’t think it’s weather-related, Ramirez said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.