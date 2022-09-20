The fifth annual Belmont Water Dog Run is back Oct. 8, bringing together the Belmont community to run and raise funds to support local schools and youth organizations.
“We anticipate this year we should break our record for attendees, with around 1,000 participants,” Mary Morrissey Parden, the event co-founder and organizer, said about the event buildup. “We have broken sponsorship numbers, exceeded $45,000 sponsorship dollars this year.”
The day features several races, including a 1 mile run for kids, a 5K and 10K for all ages and a race specially organized for dogs. The 5K race starts in front of Belmont City Hall before heading up Ralston Avenue toward Carlmont Shopping Center before turning around at a short hill on Alameda. The 10K starts and ends like the 5K but with additional mileage through Waterdog Park. Participants also go past Silverado Belmont Hills Memory Care Community as seniors cheer on participants and provide goody bags. The day ends with a medal and trophy celebration. Setup starts at 5 a.m. for volunteers, with the 10K starting at 7:15 a.m., the 5K at 7:30 a.m., followed by the kid’s race after, with all events finished by noon. Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, and Belmont Mayor Julia Mates will be the two honorary marshals.
Runners are allowed to register in the morning, although it does not guarantee a T-shirt or medal is included. While most participants live in Belmont and San Mateo County, runners in the past have come from as far away as Virginia and Australia.
Parking will be available on the surrounding streets and at the Caltrain lot south of Ralston Avenue. Events begin and end at Twin Pines Park. All registrants and volunteers are also treated to a complimentary pancake breakfast from the Rotary Club of Belmont and Redwood Shores.
Morrissey Parden, a Belmont business owner and member of the Chamber of Commerce, said she and former Belmont Police Chief Dan DeSmidt and Stephanie Davies worked together seven years ago to create a community event for all of Belmont separate from a strictly athletic event.
“This is a very philanthropic thing to do,” Morrissey Parden said. “We give back in so many ways.”
Morrissey Parden said the money raised in grants from the event typically goes to underserved educational areas that other funders don’t cover, with around $16,000 awarded in five years. In the past, they helped fund an academic counselor at the Carlmont Academic Foundation, camera equipment and clothes for the Hip Hop Dance Program at Carlmont High School, a music and movement program for preschoolers at Carlmont Parents Nursery School, cooking programs for middle schoolers and money for programs for the Central Elementary and Cipriani Elementary PTA. Other beneficiaries are the Redwood Shores Elementary PTA, Footsteps Child Care and the Nesbit Elementary PTA.
“We want to make sure it serves Belmont in some way and serves education,” Morrissey Parden said. “We are truly trying to serve the underserved area.”
