Belmont officials unveiled a new synthetic turf field at the Belmont North Sports Complex Tuesday, the first city-owned synthetic field in Belmont, after several months of work.
The completed field at 550 Island Parkway is not yet open for athletic or public use until the city completes documentation. The city hopes to have it finalized within a month. The field will be primarily used for youth soccer, baseball and other sports practices and games. There is also a new dirt home plate, a dirt pitcher’s mound and a walking track around the field. Construction crews also improved the handicap accessibilities in the area.
Belmont Mayor Warren Lieberman said at the opening ceremony Tuesday the city wanted to improve the field for 10 years. Lieberman said the project was a culmination of an enormous amount of work from many people over the years.
“For me in particular, I can’t think of an event that would be more meaningful to me as I’m finishing up my year as mayor,” Lieberman said.
Construction crews broke ground on the project in March and finished relatively quickly and on time. If not for COVID-19, the field would have been open in the winter. Because of the high youth sports demand, the field will most likely be used by recreation and youth sports leagues throughout the year. Belmont Vice Mayor Charles Stone said the field used cork-based material after concerns about the artificial field’s potential carcinogenic effects made with rubber tires.
“We are exceptionally proud and happy that we finally got it done,” Stone said.
Belmont decided to replace the original field surface because of drainage and water issues. The city also had trouble keeping it in usable condition throughout the year. There were times from November through April when the area had to be closed. The city believes the field will now be usable throughout the winter season.
COVID-19 restrictions will affect who gets to use the field in the coming months. Adult recreation team sports are not allowed at this time due to COVID-19. Only individual skill-building practices for kids are permitted right now, according to the city. Using the field will require prior approval, a permit document and fee agreements with the Belmont Parks and Recreation Department. Stone said if there were no additional COVID-19 restrictions, they hope to have people playing on the field within the next month.
Councilwoman Davina Hurt on Tuesday said the new field would give children and families more opportunities to gather and have fun throughout the year.
“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has been involved in this project. At the end of the day, it’s about improving our quality of life in all areas,” Hurt said.
To finance the field, Belmont entered into a loan agreement with San Mateo County for the $6 million construction cost to allow the project to continue in 2020. Belmont entered into a lease agreement with San Mateo County for 10 years with annual payments of $668,000, the city said.
“Without that loan from the county, we still would be on our mud and grass field, and you would not be on the field ready for all year-round use,” Lieberman said.
The city said the payments would be primarily paid for by park impact fees received from housing development projects in Belmont.
“This is one of those projects where the longer we put it off, the more expensive it got, and if we waited until we had every dollar that we needed to do it in a bank account somewhere, I think the cost would have just kept outstripping our resources, and we would never have gotten it done,” Stone said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.