The city of Belmont will hold an event Monday, Nov. 11, to honor America’s veterans at the Veterans Memorial located in Twin Pines Park, adjacent to the playground at the west end of the park.
Belmont’s Veterans Memorial was dedicated on Veterans Day in 2017 and is only one of a handful of veteran memorials located in San Mateo County. It was designed by a committee of residents, installed by city staff and honors veterans of all branches of the military.
This year’s event at 11 a.m. will include a flag ceremony by the Belmont Police Department Honor Guard, an invocation by Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, the Reverend Michael Arase-Barham, a reading from Belmont’s Poet Laureate Jacki Rigoni, and comments from keynote speaker, Supervisor Warren Slocum, who is a Vietnam veteran.
Upon reflecting on this upcoming ceremony, Belmont Mayor Davina Hurt said: “America’s excellence is a testament to the generations of courageous individuals who fight, live, and die for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Many thanks to former Councilmember Eric Reed and community members for spearheading a monument where we can reflect on the sacrifices, and work for peace.”
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information on this event contact the Clerk’s Office at (650) 595-7413 or via email at cclerk@belmont.gov.
