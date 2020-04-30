The Belmont City Council Tuesday agreed to give $100,000 worth of grants to small businesses in the city affected by COVID-19.
The donation will likely be formally approved at the council’s next meeting and the money will be allocated through the San Mateo County Strong Fund, established by the San Mateo County Economic Development Association, or SAMCEDA.
“We know this is a drop in the bucket and is not going to be nearly sufficient to address all the needs but we’re trying to do what we can,” Mayor Warren Lieberman said during Tuesday’s council meeting, noting Belmont doesn’t have the resources of many of its sister cities, some of which have allocated as much as $500,000 in relief money for small businesses.
“Our local businesses are important to the future of Belmont and anything we can do we should try to help their recovery,” said Councilwoman Davina Hurt, adding additional relief funds may be contributed in the future.
The money will come out of the council’s contingency fund, which currently totals between $200,000 and $250,000, City Manager Afshin Oskoui said.
Councilmembers said they’ll work with SAMCEDA and the San Mateo Credit Union, which distributes the funds, to ensure there are no obstacles to local small businesses qualifying for the grants.
During public comment, the Belmont Chamber of Commerce requested the money be approved via an emergency resolution so businesses don’t have to wait at the additional two-plus weeks to receive their grant.
Citing mishaps with the allocation of federal relief money, including stimulus checks being sent to dead people and large companies receiving grants intended for small businesses, Vice Mayor Charles Stone said more time is needed to ensure the grants are properly distributed.
“Had [the federal government] dug in a little more and spent more time on this I think we’d be in better shape today,” he said. “I think we’ve got to spend some time making sure we get this right for Belmont small businesses. … There’s always a balance between you can have it good and you can have it fast, but you can’t have both.”
Stone added a special meeting might be held within one week to speed up the process.
While all councilmembers unanimously agreed to the relief money, Councilman Thomas McCune said doing so made him uneasy given the impact of the crisis on the city’s budget.
“My only concern is uncertainty about our own city’s budget, which we know is going to be impacted heavily by sales tax and transient occupancy tax,” McCune said. “Although I’m uneasy about letting any money go with our own budget being uncertain I support this because the need in the community is so great.”
Stone agreed with McCune’s concerns and said that’s why $100,000 rather than a larger number was proposed.
“It’d be easier to use up $200,000 and we’d all look better in the newspaper if we did, but if in a year we were talking layoffs that $100,000 would come in handy,” he said. “This is a really hard balancing act, but it’s important we do something.”
In other business, the city will continue requiring face coverings while on open trails in the city — a rule that goes beyond what the county requires. Stone defended the rule during the meeting, noting that many in the community have taken issue with it.
“This is an instance in which people using an open space area like Water Dog [Lake Park] simply couldn’t possibly comply with the recommendations and requirements of the San Mateo County order unless we did this,” he said, adding even on the wide portions of trails cyclists and runners get within 2 feet of each other. “I understand it’s not fun to wear a thin piece of cloth while exercising but I think it’s a rather small inconvenience to make sure someone who is asymptomatic doesn’t accidentally spread this through a droplet they exhale right at someone else inadvertently.”
The council also adopted a resolution affirming the city’s “commitment to values of equity, fairness and justice responding to COVID-19, and denouncing stigmatization, racism and xenophobia.”
“Since the beginning of the pandemic there’s been rhetoric at the federal and state levels and unfortunately even locally that is specifically anti-Asian and anti-Chinese,” said Councilwoman Julia Mates. “What it has resulted in is individuals in our community experiencing verbal and sometimes physical abuse, bigotry and intolerance. … We’re not going to tolerate bigotry and hate.”
