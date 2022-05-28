A Belmont teenager who allegedly harassed his girlfriend and threatened to post nude photos of her online unless she stayed with him has been arrested, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Carlos Acosta, 19, allegedly harassed and attacked his girlfriend, also 19, over the past six months for trying to end the relationship, the DA’s Office said. He reportedly threatened to post naked photos on social media and in May said he would show photos to her father after she told Acosta she was leaving him, the DA’s Office said.
After the woman reported the incident to police, detectives set up a pretext call to Acosta. The DA’s Office said that Acosta allegedly made admissions to the conduct.
Acosta appeared in court May 27 for initial arraignment, with his next appearance June 9. His bail is $2 million, and he remains in custody.
