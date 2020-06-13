The Belmont City Council formed a subcommittee this week to review the Police Department’s policies, procedures and budget in the wake of the death of George Floyd and ensuing global protests against police brutality.
“I think it’s really important to create this committee to build further public trust and be better as an organization,” said Councilwoman Davina Hurt at a meeting Tuesday, adding the goal is to determine what is working and what is not working in Belmont’s Police Department.
The committee is comprised of both Hurt and Councilwoman Julia Mates, who together proposed the idea, and is in partnership with the Police Department. Meetings will be open to the public.
“It makes sense as the council is being asked all these questions [about Police Department policies] for us to learn a little more,” Mates said. “This is what the subcommittee would be doing is to look at our protocols and policies and ask questions.”
Mates also noted the myriad responsibilities of law enforcement in the city beyond enforcing the law — responding to incidents involving those with mental health issues, for example — and suggested the department’s scope of work would be a topic of discussion during subcommittee meetings.
“We need to talk about those things,” she said. “And we need to figure out if we need to make some changes or even try to get [police] assistance in other ways.”
According to a memo prepared by Hurt and Mates, the subcommittee will also “support police officer mental health, explore the experiences of the public and work with the Police Department to understand the health impacts of law enforcement in the community.”
“Subsequently, we can move on actions necessary to support all community members that will result in a resolution of values and findings,” the memo states. “Establishing this metric will reassure the public that we have a professional upstanding Police Department that is accountable and transparent.”
During the meeting, Hurt noted Police Chief Tony Psaila is supportive of the proposal, which was approved as law enforcement agencies throughout the region and country re-evaluate their use of force policies.
Also during the meeting Hurt spoke of racial inequities in America and not only with respect to law enforcement practices as the backdrop for the subcommittee’s future conversations.
“I think we are witnessing another time in history where there’s awakening to the realities of our environment and this need for change,” Hurt said. “Yesterday it was COVID and health inequities and mobility and today it’s still COVID, but it’s also this realization of law enforcement on black lives and other people of color, the impacts, the stresses maintained by people of color.
“So there’s a real conversation happening in the public about what we believe is happening versus what is the actual reality and whether we’re supporting all the members in our community,” she continued. “Obviously this discussion is happening on a national level and here in Belmont we want to reflect on that conversation.”
Hurt also claimed the black and white economic divide in America is as wide as it was in 1968, adding “the question is how far have we really gone?”
As for what should be done moving forward, Hurt is not currently interested in defunding police — a demand made by some in the community that she described as “knee jerk.”
“Some folks have said defund the Police Department and I say let’s not have necessarily a knee-jerk decision, but let’s figure out what’s working and what’s not working in our Police Department before we go there,” she said. “Can there be unintended consequences by just saying defund? Do we make certain situations worse? Are there possible domino effects?”
Councilmembers also stressed the subcommittee is being formed to improve what they described as an already forward thinking and valued Police Department.
Belmont was the second city in San Mateo County to equip officers with body-worn cameras — an idea proposed by a former police chief — the department has actively sought a diverse workforce and has implemented unusually rigorous training and screening during the hiring process, councilmembers said.
“At the end of the day [the subcommittee] is an opportunity to have a conversation, a hard difficult one,” Hurt said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.