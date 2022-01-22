As a new generation of kids fight against climate change, Belmont student Aanya Rangachary is helping contribute by selling her art and donating proceeds through her not-for-profit art initiative called Aanya’s Art4Earth.
“I thought this was a great way of combining my passion for art with my passion for climate change, Rangachary said.
Rangachary is a 12-year-old seventh grader at Crystal Springs Uplands School in Belmont. This past summer, she started Aanya’s Art4Earth to sell her artwork and raise funds for organizations fighting climate change like the Coalition for Rainforest Nations, which seeks responsible stewardship and sustainability of world rainforests. She said every 12 cents donated to the coalition helps avert one metric ton of greenhouse gas.
To date, she calculated she has helped prevent around 5,400 metric tons of greenhouse gases, with plans to reach 10,000 tons. All of her profits go toward organizations fighting against climate change. She sells prints of her artwork, influenced by her Indian heritage and inspired by contemporary Indian artists. She said her heritage helps inspire the subjects of her paintings and styles. She uses south Indian themes in her work, like hymns and praises of Krishna, a major god in Hindu culture. People can buy canvas framed and metal prints online.
“Art is one of my passions. I’ve been making art for pretty much all my life, but I only started making canvas paintings a few years ago,” Rangachary said.
While still a hobby, art has become an important part of her life that helps occupy her time during breaks, as she revels in the creative art process. Rangachary is currently working on a Ron Weasley painting as part of her Harry Potter collection this winter break. Most paintings take at least a month or two to finish, requiring work during break.
“It satisfies me when I start with a vision in my head, and after months of work, it finally comes to life,” she said.
When she was in fifth grade, she participated in Catalina environmental leadership program at Catalina Island and did a research project on climate change. The project taught her how climate change affects the world and about the young people taking action to save the planet. Her work galvanized her and made her think about the planet’s future and her role in helping.
“This project was impactful to me because it made me realize climate change is really a big issue. I was really convinced since we caused climate change, we should reverse it,” Rangachary said.
While she has faced setbacks in promoting her work and expanding her art options, it has not deterred her. In addition to her schoolwork, she spends time working on art on long weekends or school breaks. She spends a couple of hours each regular weekend addressing marketing and handling business logistics and shipping. Rangachary does most of the work herself, but her parents sometimes help if she is at school.
“If it were a break or long weekend, I would be working on paintings. Otherwise, if it were a regular weekend, it would just be marketing,” Rangachary said.
More of her friends and people at school are taking action against climate change, and she wants to set an example through her efforts and donations. In her spare time, she enjoys rooting on the Golden State Warriors, reading books, and playing the piano and veena, an Indian stringed instrument.
“I try and spend enough time on my initiative so it doesn’t go to waste, but also spend the right amount of time on it so I also have free time for myself. I work on it for a couple of hours on weekends, and then I have time to be a kid,” she said.
People can go to www.aanyasart4earth.com to learn more about the artist and the art.
