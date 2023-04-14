Seeking to create a more streamlined development review process for large projects around their impacts, the Belmont City Council has approved requiring developers to agree to certain pre-set environmental mitigation measures.
“Any time we can expedite the process without changing the basic rules, that helps everybody,” Councilmember Tom McCune said at a March 28 council meeting. “The worst thing we can do is slow things down unnecessarily for no reason.”
The council approved adopting standard conditions of approval for large development projects at its March 28 meeting. The city said its goal with the standards is to identify and address issues early in the development process, create consistency, have a more streamlined process and treat similar projects equally. The city said the process would not create new regulations or rules or eliminate any on the books but instead consolidates a number of rules already required and bring them to the developer’s attention earlier. City staff said the changes would help ensure staff is not missing anything with policies and create a document that explains when policies are applicable for developers.
“The purpose of that is to make it more efficient for the staff to review and to make it more efficient for the applicant to apply and more predictable when the applicant does apply,” McCune said at the council meeting.
Councilmember Gina Latimerlo said the process included information on requirements for developers to have information for how the public can report noise complaints, address construction vibration concerns, tree mitigation and stormwater issues.
“I really love seeing some of the lesser known considerations, like building around aquatic resources, given how much building is going to be happening around the Belmont Creek,” Latimerlo said.
Future policy will now come back to the council for further review at a later meeting. The council voted 4-0 to approve the measures, with Mayor Julia Mates absent from the meeting.
