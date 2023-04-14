Seeking to create a more streamlined development review process for large projects around their impacts, the Belmont City Council has approved requiring developers to agree to certain pre-set environmental mitigation measures.

“Any time we can expedite the process without changing the basic rules, that helps everybody,” Councilmember Tom McCune said at a March 28 council meeting. “The worst thing we can do is slow things down unnecessarily for no reason.”

