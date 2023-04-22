Teens and seniors in Belmont are partnering to increase understanding of technology through several city programs, with several already seeing success.
Austin and Elizabeth Kao were two of the young adults who led a class last week on how to navigate iPhone features for seniors. The pair presented general information on iPhone devices and answered questions from seniors. Presentation topics include scanning a QR Code, downloading apps and avoiding scams, like when an iPhone is plugged into a public charging port. The two are part of the Belmont Youth Advisory Committee, comprised of high schools that plan leadership activities and community service events for the youth of Belmont. The committee is partnering with the city to connect two generations and help the community. Austin Kao said it was a fun and challenging session in helping people at different stages of understanding technology.
“We wanted to bridge that gap and help them become more self-sufficient,” Austin Kao said of the class.
The one-time program took place April 13 during spring break, with the hope that it will continue into the future for new students.
“We are really happy with the session, and we would like to do it again next year as well,” Elizabeth Kao said.
Senior Louise Saparart attended the presentation and said by email the workshop was a fantastic experience for her and other seniors.
“It helped me learn about many features available on my phone,” Saparart said by email. “The presentation was easy to understand, and the teens were great with their one-on-one help!”
Belmont Recreation Supervisor Corrie Fuhrman and Belmont Recreation Coordinator Danielle Giuliacci worked with the Youth Advisory Committee to narrow down programs and provide input and overview. Giuliacci said seniors had liked the programs so far and wanted to see the programs expanded based on early feedback.
“It was introductory, but in the future, we want to add advanced classes,” Giuliacci said.
Fuhrman said the city is also working with the public library to recruit Carlmont High School students for a Saturday event that allows seniors to get help technology help from high schools, like using their devices, email help, web searches and downloading apps. The program just started and is on the first and third Saturday of the month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library. There are 10 to 15 student volunteers who rotate during each session. Many have grandparents with similar questions.
Parks and Recreation Director Brigitte Shearer said the programs are part of its larger goal of helping seniors become more familiar with technology as more people communicate that way. The city was designated an age-friendly city by the World Health Organization in 2022, with the city working to improve communication with seniors around the city and at their homes.
“It’s so moving that these seniors and the young person showing them stuff,” Shearer said. “It’s something we love to do, especially coming out of COVID, to get people back together.”
