The Belmont City Council agreed to explore potential new rules to ensure firearms are stored safely in homes, but not all councilmembers want an ordinance as restrictive as the one adopted by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors last year.
That ordinance, which has since been adopted by Peninsula cities including Redwood City, San Carlos and Foster City, requires guns stored at homes to be kept in a locked container or disabled with a trigger lock. The ordinance also requires gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms to the authorities within five days of knowing the gun is missing. Violating these rules can result in six months in jail and a fine up to $1,000.
“With all the gun violence that has been in the news we thought it was important as a local community to take steps to do what we can to make a difference,” Mayor Davina Hurt said, according to a video of a meeting Tuesday.
Councilman Charles Stone described the ordinance as low-hanging fruit that will enhance safety without significantly burdening gun owners.
“To the extent that we can take actions that don’t really burden someone substantially and are pretty low-hanging fruit and important in terms of safety I think we should,” he said.
But Councilman Thomas McCune said alternatives to the county’s ordinance could achieve the same outcome and should be explored. In making his case he said he’s had to pull out his gun three times in his life because of intruders in his home and was glad to have “fast access” to it, adding that he never had to point his gun at anyone or fire it.
“People who choose to own weapons absolutely need to store them safely. I think there are ways to do that that are a little broader than what the county ordinance suggests,” he said. “As part of the study, I’d like us to look at some options that are a little less restrictive.”
An ad-hoc committee comprised of Hurt and Stone, who is also a gun owner, was formed to explore potential safe storage options that will be the focus of a future council discussion.
A 2004 national study found that the presence of guns in the home increased an individual’s risk of death by homicide by 90%, according to a staff report.
In other business, the council agreed to revisit a potential ban on the sales of electronic cigarettes, also known as vape pens, in the city after former Councilman Doug Kim proposed the idea last year.
Councilmembers said such an ordinance is being explored to combat the epidemic of teen vaping, for which Belmont is no exception.
“It’s alarming how common [vaping] is, even as young as the freshman class,” Stone said. “I’m glad we might be taking a look into this.”
Councilwoman Julia Mates said she’s supportive of restrictions on the sales of electronic cigarettes, but wants to see outreach to small businesses.
“I definitely want to make sure those folks aren’t vilified if they’re not doing anything illegal,” she said. “We should make sure we’re including everyone in the study.”
Stone added that he’s heard there are businesses on the Peninsula that sell vaping products to teens, but not in Belmont.
Public health educators during public comment urged the council to also ban sales of flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.
“It’s more important now than ever to take a proactive stance towards community health,” said Smitha Gundavajhala, program coordinator with the Youth Leadership Institute.
