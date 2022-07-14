After sustained neighborhood discontent over allowing cannabis retail and distribution stores on Belmont’s east side, the City Council has tabled immediate further discussions and is no longer considering Old County Road and Ralston Avenue for zoning.
“Right now, it sounds like something the community is just not ready for,” Mayor Julia Mates said.
The council examined allowing cannabis retail stores along commercial areas of El Camino Real and portions of Old County Road and Ralston Avenue, with a distribution area on Shoreway Road, as a way to increase tax revenue.
A July 12 council meeting saw residents of Sterling Downs, Homeview and near El Camino Real convey strong opposition to stores near their schools, families and neighborhoods, swaying the council. Residents cited public safety concerns, the nearby Nesbit School and Central Elementary and that the ordinance went against previous city planning goals.
“Just hearing from the residents in Sterling Downs and Homeview, I think we need to do what we can, which is to change the overlay,” Councilmember Davina Hurt said of Ralston and Old County Road zoning.
The issue saw members of advocacy groups like Save East Belmont organize residents and call for no zoning on Ralston and Old County Road or abandoning the policy altogether. Several residents at the meeting said the shops don’t solve a specific problem in Belmont, with other cannabis stores in nearby cities or delivery systems to address needs.
Others worried it would increase driving under the influence incidents. A resident of the Homeview neighborhood, Caroline Pyrz, said the ordinance did not meet the city’s strategic plan goals.
“Instead, you are bringing retail shops and distribution centers that will make our town less safe and increase crime near schools, bus stops and parks. You are not enriching the quality of life with these stores and warehouses,” Pyrz said.
Steve McKibben, CEO of the McLellan Company, which owns the Old County Road Apartments near the zoning areas, was against the project due to its proximity to multifamily apartments.
“If this is something you choose to move forward with, this is something we would have to oppose with all vigor,” McKibben said.
Following comments, the council unanimously voted to remove commercial cannabis zoning from consideration on Ralston Avenue near Elmer Street, north Old County Road near Masonic Way, and Old County Road on the southern side. The Planning Commission made the initial recommendation at its June 7 meeting following resident opposition. The council voted to table a cannabis decision and get broader community input on options on El Camino Real, with no timeline for a new discussion date.
The city was exploring allowing a maximum of three commercial retail stores and four distribution sites in the zoning areas, with businesses required to have a rigorous approval process. Any applicant would need a permit to address city requirements, including Belmont Police Department review and approval. The ordinance would require minimum buffer distances from schools, child care facilities and youth-oriented businesses. A cannabis facility must also be at least 600 feet from schools and 100 feet from child care centers, parks and other retail dispensaries. Noise, smell, waste issues and blending with the surrounding area are also requirements.
Proponents argued it would raise city revenue and provide more shops for residents who want them. Estimated numbers from 2021 about cannabis retail storefronts show yearly revenue per storefront could be $250,000 to $300,000. The increased revenue would help the city financially recovers from the pandemic and the loss of state funding and business tax revenue. Speaker Dave Bower favored the ordinance and has advocated for cannabis in Belmont for 10 years. He agreed it shouldn’t be near kids, but he noted cannabis dispensaries have lots of security, identification checks and deterrents for kids.
“I don’t see any reason why Belmont shouldn’t benefit from having cannabis distribution here and earn the income,” Bower said. “Why would you want to walk away and let it go to Redwood City or Burlingame.”
In response to public safety concerns, Belmont Police Chief Ken Stenquist researched Pacifica, Santa Rosa and Union City stores. Stenquist found that higher-end retail and distribution stores throughout the Bay Area did not see major crime increases or extra police needed. Retail options are storefront retail dispensaries and delivery services. Distribution centers are discreet buildings that handle purchasing, selling, packing and labeling.
“What we found was it was zero to no impact on services,” Stenquist said. It would be very minimal at best.”
The council held several study sessions and discussions about the issue for over a year to craft an ordinance. In 2017, the council banned commercial cannabis activity over public safety and regulatory uncertainty. The June 12 meeting was to introduce the first reading of a cannabis ordinance, but council opinion varied from not wanting any shops to just some on El Camino Real after hearing public feedback.
Councilmember Charles Stone said while cannabis can be risky when used frequently and in large amounts, products like alcohol and medicine are sold in Belmont and are available. He was concerned the unregulated underground market still thrives because of a lack of cannabis markets.
“I think it would be perfectly fine to start out with just El Camino Real as a place where we have dispensaries and leave distribution on the east side of Highway 101,” Stone said.
Councilmember Warren Lieberman was more conservative on the size and speed of allowing commercial cannabis. He remained unconvinced about allowing it on El Camino Real, noting many kids will figure out store locations. Lieberman favored no commercial cannabis in Belmont, noting it wasn’t feasible anywhere because the city is planning for future multifamily apartments in the same commercial areas. He acknowledged the city was giving up revenue but felt the city was in strong enough financial shape to weather the revenue projection loss.
“Right now, Belmont is too small to have cannabis retail. It’s going to be near our residential, and it is clear to me that folks don’t want it in residential,” Lieberman said.
Hurt wanted to see further zoning restrictions near schools and day cares and favored following planning commission findings and only allowing one cannabis shop instead of three. Vice Mayor Tom McCune said he saw both sides of the issue and would follow the council majority.
