Infrastructure improvements, economic development, climate action, housing and fiscal sustainability remain top priorities for the Belmont City Council in its strategic planning for the city following discussion at its May 9 meeting.
The discussion was a follow-up on a March 2 strategic plan workshop to study its original 2020 five-year plan and to update priorities for the 2023 to 2027 fiscal years. The council has stressed fiscal sustainability to address the general fund’s long-term revenue viability.
Infrastructure goals include more multi-modal transit, street and stormwater system improvements and advancing climate action goals. Councilmember Tom McCune called to prioritize a transportation master plan to address growth, congestion and infrastructure on the city’s 140 miles of road. He noted the city has a lot of new projects coming into the city that will require implementing older traffic management plans from previous projects.
“It still seems like we need an overall look at the cumulative effect for the city, and I think the best way to do that is through a good transportation master plan that has been proposed,” McCune said.
The city also wants to promote policies around economic development and mixed-use centers through a balanced land-use vision and housing goals and programs. The city has made supporting housing and commercial development a key priority and recently adopted its housing element, a blueprint for future housing development in the city and accommodate 1,785 housing units over the next eight years.
Fiscal sustainability priorities include looking at city fee updates as needed, updating the city’s business license tax for voter consideration, and reviewing and updating city personnel policies to reflect best diversity and inclusion practices. The city also wants to update its climate action plan, ensure enough staffing for public safety needs and complete its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan. The park’s plan has led to a debate about bike and trail usage and whether bikes and hikers should share trails, especially at Waterdog Park.
The council will use its May 23 meeting to give final direction to staff, and staff will then incorporate the goals and objectives into the city’s annual budget. A city staff report noted that the pandemic, inflation and loss of funding through vehicle license fees will affect funding options and determine how much funding is available to achieve goals. The city has previously said the loss of funding through the fees could necessitate a reduction in basic services.
