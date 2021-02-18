Officials and teachers in the Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District are nearing an agreement to bring students back to the classroom, but terms of the deal fall short of the expectations from some parents.
Administrators and members of the Belmont-Redwood Shores Faculty Association tentatively agreed that in-person learning will begin either when San Mateo County moves to the red tier and all district teachers are vaccinated, or when the county reaches the orange tier.
But while the county lingers in the purple tier and exhaustion builds with online learning, some parents feel the deal — which must still be ratified by union members and district trustees — is too conservative.
“For those who feel strongly that they should be able to go back, that is being denied,” said Alithea Zetter, whose two sons have been learning from home for the better part of the past year.
Zetter is among those who have organized online to express their dissatisfaction with the district’s approach to reopening, claiming the process is evolving too slowly.
Fellow district parent Leslie Hall shared a similar frustration, and called on officials and teachers to publicly address terms of the arrangement in light of scientific studies claiming the classroom is a safe environment for students and teachers.
“It would be immensely beneficial for parents to hear directly from [Belmont-Redwood Shores Faculty Association] on their position, working condition demands
and rationales,” Hall said in an email to officials.
When asked to comment publicly on the concerns raised by parents, union President Jennifer Frey declined, citing her wishes to not influence union membership’s pending vote on the agreement.
The school board is expected to vote on the deal Thursday, March 4, and the union may vote as soon as next week.
For his part, district Superintendent Dan Deguara empathized with the frustrations raised by parents exasperated by the sustained break from the classroom and fear for the mental health of their children.
But he added that administrators are attempting to strike a delicate balance of restarting in-person learning as quickly as possible, while also maintaining relationships with district teachers.
“I understand where families are coming from. It is a challenging time for everyone. But one of our focuses in the district has been trying to keep our community as connected as possible … because in the end, we will all have to come through this together,” he said.
In negotiations, Deguara acknowledged originally teachers shared their interest in only returning to the classroom when the county reached the orange tier. But with an understanding that timeline would be too long for many families, a compromise was reached in agreeing to restart in the red with teacher vaccinations.
Deguara noted state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, is publicly pushing for teachers to receive the COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible as a means of reopening classrooms throughout San Mateo County.
School board President Amy Koo shared a similar perspective regarding the challenge of moving toward restarting in-person learning while also respecting the wishes of district teachers.
“We had to balance a fine line of pushing to reopen schools safely but also being aware of teacher sentiment and trying to find some middle ground,” she said.
She also expressed some optimism that the agreement could allow for reopening before the end of the spring semester, while at the latest clearly setting the stage for a smooth restart in the fall.
Additionally, Koo touted terms of the district agreement which differ from those adopted by other school systems that have already restarted in-person learning. To that end, she said the agreement makes way for students being in the classroom four days per week — albeit for a portion of the normal day.
Further, she recognized the agreement assures educators in the classroom will be teaching to those in attendance and students who stay in online learning arrangements will be offered separate instruction.
“It’s a lot of consistency and I think the kids want consistency. But in order to do that, we had to make sure the teachers felt safe,” she said.
Zetter maintained a more cynical perspective on the matter, claiming the district’s response to the pandemic has brought to light buried tension between teachers and administrators.
“It has exposed some of the really nasty politics between the district and the union and the families that the school district is supposed to serve,” said Zetter.
Meanwhile, Koo acknowledged the difficult spot officials find themselves in, while attempting to meet the needs of two parties entrenched on opposite ends of a uniquely challenging problem.
“We have to try and find some middle ground and know that not everyone will be happy,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.