A large prescribed burn project proposed by Cal Fire to mitigate fire risks along the Peninsula watershed has come under scrutiny from some Belmont and San Carlos residents concerned by the project’s public outreach process and potential community impacts.
“Many of the areas they want to control burn here are [similar to] areas that have burned in other places. It’s land that has been managed and still burned,” said Gladwyn d’Souza, conservation committee chair for the Loma Prieta Chapter of the Sierra Club and a Belmont resident.
Over a 10-year contract, the project proposes burning up to 775 acres of the 23,000 acres of Peninsula Watershed land owned by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, four major drinking water reservoirs are located in the watershed that also abuts densely populated communities and is traced by Interstate 280.
Despite growing wildfire concerns, some Belmont and San Carlos residents were alarmed to learn of the project set to begin this spring. An Initial Study-Mitigated Negative Declaration, which outlines how the department will mitigate significant impacts, left some questioning the findings detailed in the 134-page document.
The IS-MND asserts mitigation efforts like surveying wildlife, avoiding certain habitats and pretreating some areas will help prevent any significant environmental impacts. Burns can also only occur when weather and fuel conditions are ideal.
But residents weren’t convinced by the measures outlined in the project and questioned why another method could not be used to complete Cal Fire’s goals.
“The big concern is that they’re not disclosing what the risks are and that the process so far has been one of misrepresentation and mismanagement,” said d’Souza, who got involved in the conversation after residents tapped him for his expertise having spent much of his career focused on environmental issues.
D’Souza, suggesting state legislation has reduced what’s required of Cal Fire when pursuing such projects, questioned whether the SFPUC project findings show a low risk of impact because the risks are unknown.
Sarah Collamer, a forester with Cal Fire working on the project, backed the scientific benefits of controlled burns, noting that they can often clear away invasive species and encourage growth of native plants.
“The impact of mowing reduces fuel but there’s no biological benefits,” said Collamer. “With burning you’re reducing fuel of greater area and positively impacting plants and animals.”
Recent wildfire action
Reflecting on recent fire trends, d’Souza said wildfires are still devastating large swaths of area despite municipalities having taken the proper measures to mitigate fuel loads. As environmental conditions change, fire conditions have changed too but he said practices behind mitigating fire risks haven't evolved along with the threat.
Collamer agreed that fires are still occurring on treated lands but said treatment is about giving firefighters a chance to slow the spread rather than striving for full prevention.
Highlighting the historic waves of flames that engulfed the state last year, she noted extreme conditions may break for a moment, allowing firefighters to better respond particularly when navigating treated lands.
“It's really unprecedented and I think where Cal Fire stands is that lower intensity prescribed burns are limiting these fires from the start,” said Collamer. “These big fires start as smaller fires so if we can get a chance to catch those fires before they turn unmanageable, that’s ideal.”
D’Souza noted the Sierra Club and residents are not necessarily against the burns but are eager to be presented with scientific information supporting the benefits of the practice and proof risks will actually be mitigated.
Outreach and land use
The report’s description of land use was also a concern after use of the Crystal Springs Cross Country Course was left out despite the trails having been referenced in the document.
Collamar said she was unclear on the amount of use the course received but noted burns would not interfere with any use of the trails. Tim Ramirez, natural resources director with SFPUC, echoed Collamer’s assurance.
Additionally, residents were alarmed by not being better informed of the proposed project in the first place. Notices were posted at the Belmont Fire Station #17 in San Mateo, the Pulgas Water Temple in Redwood City and at Belmont’s Crystal Springs Cross Country Course.
CEQA guidelines require Cal Fire to notify the county clerk for posting and to select at least one of three publication options. It can either publish the notice in a newspaper, post the notice near the burn site or mail information directly to occupants near the project site.
Addressing the notices, Collamer said the agency followed typical procedure and did what it was legally required to do. Ramirez said the commission has also tried to support Cal Fire in informing the public with media blasts. Neither organization reached out directly to homeowners who may be affected by the long-term project.
“While I appreciate people feel they were notified a little late, honestly this work has been thought about and talked about for 20 years,” said Ramirez, who’s been with the commission for 15 years. “It’s a positive step in the right direction.”
Project goals
Collamer said the land identified in the prescribed burn project was identified by SFPUC as areas it was open to having treated. Then, Cal Fire conducted its own review of the land to first identify sites with easier access points and lighter fuel loads.
Those areas would be treated first until eventually working up to heavier fuel loads and areas requiring additional preparation.
“We’ve been trying to conduct a burn on the watershed for four years but it’s just very difficult to navigate some of the biological restrictions,” said Collamer.
Collamer also defended the document she helped prepare, noting both Cal Fire and SFPUC have conducted numerous surveys of the area. The agency also consulted biologists and other fish and wildlife experts when drafting the IS-MND that must be approved by state Cal Fire executives.
Over the next 10 years, the agency and SFPUC will continue to conduct multiple surveys annually to monitor changes in conditions, she said.
“I feel the document is very robust but I understand there’s a difference in opinions,” said Collamer. “There was a consensus between many different biologists and between different organizations. I feel this level of analysis was appropriate for this type of project.”
Collamer said she understood why residents may become alarmed when prescribed burn projects are proposed, especially given how traumatic recent wildfire seasons have been. Cal Fire is now tasked with now normalizing the historical practice after not performing a burn in San Mateo County since 2005, she said.
Responding to the concerns, Cal Fire has extended the project’s public comment period to Monday, April 5. Cal Fire in partnership with SFPUC hosted a public information session Wednesday, March 24.
