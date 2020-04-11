Belmont resident Roxanne Canepa-De Flavis, who spent much of March and April recovering from COVID-19, didn’t think she’d survive the disease.
“It was scary going through this. I really thought this would be the end for me,” she said, describing the disease as a “constant assault on my body.”
Canepa-De Flavis, 58, said she’s now 95% recovered from COVID-19 and remains in isolation with her husband, Christopher De Flavis, in their 186-square-foot cottage. In spite of sharing such close quarters, De Flavis miraculously tested negative for COVID-19 last month.
Canepa-De Flavis contracted the disease while on an annual birthday trip to Florence, Italy, in February. She suspects she contracted it when walking past a man who was clearly sick, coughing and sneezing without covering his face.
The symptoms took at least a week to manifest. At first she thought she had the common cold, but by the third week she said her symptoms got “real rough and it felt like someone was sitting on my chest and I could barely breathe.” That’s when she called her doctor.
“My doctor said you were in Italy. Consider yourself exposed and possibly infected and you also may have pneumonia so get to the emergency room,” she said.
But before that call to her doctor, the vacation continued. She flew to Portugal from Florence and spent several days there before flying back to SFO in late February. On the flight she developed a fever, but upon arrival at SFO, no one greeted her with a heat sensor to see if she had a fever or other symptoms.
As the days went on, her symptoms worsened. The fever grew, there was a burning sensation in her eyes, her sense of smell and taste were both gone and while blowing her nose her eardrums “felt like they were going to burst,” she said.
When Canepa-De Flavis’ doctor said it’s possible she’s infected with COVID-19 and directed her to go to the emergency room she was in shock.
“I was in shock. I thought maybe it’s COVID-19, but maybe not,” she said.
She drove with De Flavis to Stanford Health Care Hospital’s drive-thru testing site. Soon after evaluating her, health care workers prepared a bed and then hooked her up to a heart monitor, performed an EKG and took blood tests.
Whenever a medical worker exited the negative-pressure room they immediately shut the door behind them and discarded all of their personal protective equipment. She saw about 10 sets of PPE equipment discarded over the course of a few hours.
“I could see why it’s so important for the nation to have supplies,” she said.
Because Canepa-De Flavis was able to breathe without assistance, she was sent home to recover and that’s where she’s been since. The couple purchased the tiny cottage as a commuter home and the plan was to stay there after selling their main home in Sacramento and before buying a new one in Southern California. In March, the cottage became a COVID-19 ward.
A long pause
While waiting for the test results, Canepa-De Flavis said the report wasn’t on her mind. She was just focused on trying to get through the sickness she was experiencing.
Three days later, the test results came back.
“The nurse said I tested positive and there was a long pause,” she said.
Nurses at first instructed the couple to live in separate rooms, but that simply wasn’t possible in 186 square feet.
“When the nurse told us that we burst out laughing,” Canepa-De Flavis said. “We had to use humor and laughter throughout the whole process.”
After receiving her test results, Canepa-De Flavis alerted the airline she’d flown with back to the Bay Area. The airline then alerted all of the other passengers on her flight.
She also made a trip to an optometrist in Belmont before realizing she had COVID-19 and called them as well to tell them about her test results.
“It was the hardest call I’ve had to make,” she said.
Canepa-De Flavis said her cough especially got worse and worse — much worse than with the flu.
“It was deep and hard and nonstop. I was wheezing and there was so much phlegm,” she said. “The cough was the worst part about the sickness.”
She was also sweating profusely, and drinking seven to eight bottles of water a day and showering regularly in an effort to reduce the fever. She also felt vertigo, sharp back pain and said her equilibrium was off.
“Everything was off,” she said. “All I could do was lay down and let my body do what it needed to do.”
A collective toll
The loneliness of isolation, the grim reports on the news and her worsening symptoms were taking a collective toll.
“I was pretty depressed,” she said through tears. “During the dark times, I started talking to my husband about getting my will ready. I was really concerned. I kept saying just give me one more day.”
At one point, her symptoms got so bad she thought she’d have to return to the emergency room, but she ultimately turned a corner in her recovery before returning.
Canepa-De Flavis said she couldn’t have recovered without the help of her husband. Prayer and meditation also helped her feel better as did blogging about her experience on social media.
“Once I started writing and blogging, I felt this relief and I felt useful and helpful,” she said.
She said the experience has made her and her husband more compassionate and empathetic and said they no longer takes anything for granted. She also wants to help others, whether it’s shopping or cooking, when her doctor clears her to do so.
“It taught us to live each day as fully as we can,” she said. “I feel wonderful and inspired to go out and help others.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.