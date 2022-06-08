Measure C, a $292 parcel tax placed on the ballot by Belmont-Redwood Shores School District, appears to have gained enough support to pass Tuesday night, according to early results.
Nearly 2,800 voters, or 73.69%, were in support of the measure while 996 voters, or 26.31%, were opposed, surpassing the two-thirds needed to be approved. The measure combines two existing parcel tax measures — Measure R, approved in 2013 and Measure K, approved in 2018 — and extends the measures for 10 years.
Over that time, the tax will increase by about $10 a year. District officials have noted that the measure takes into account potential financial hardships experienced by seniors and those with disabilities who are eligible to opt out of paying the tax.
In total, the measure will bring $3.5 million into the district annually, providing the district with steady revenue to support core academic programs, to attract and maintain teachers and support staff, prevent deep cuts and fund student support and recovery after the pandemic among other initiatives, according to the district.
Election results included in Tuesday night’s tally include mailed ballots before Thursday, June 2, and vote center ballots from Election Day. The post-election results releases will be at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9; Friday, June 17; Monday, June 13; Tuesday, June 21; Wednesday, June 15; Thursday, June 23. The final results will be available Thursday, July 7.
