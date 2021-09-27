The city of Belmont has received a letter alleging its current at-large election model for City Council violates the California Voting Rights Act, which calls for a resolution of intent to move to district elections or face potential litigation.
The July 30 letter from attorney Kevin Shenkman alleges the city’s at-large election system for electing candidates violates the California Voting Rights Act of 2001, or CVRA, with voting within the city racially polarized and resulting in minority vote dilution. Belmont’s current at-large system means the entire city votes to elect five councilmembers. A district-based election would see the city divided into separate districts, with voters in a specific district only choosing someone from that area. Shenkman claimed the absence of Latino representation and near lack of Asian representation on the city’s governing board, in contrast to the significant Asian and Latino proportions of residents, was revealing. According to the most recent 2019 census data, Asians accounted for 27.5% of Belmont’s population, while Latinos were 12.1%.
“Given the racially polarized elections for Belmont’s City Council, we urge the city to voluntarily change its at-large system of electing its City Council. Otherwise, on behalf of residents within the jurisdiction, we will be forced to seek judicial relief,” the letter noted.
Belmont Vice Mayor Julia Mates said the city has not decided on if it would voluntarily change its at-large election system but acknowledged the city was in a difficult dilemma in its current situation.
“It’s hard when your hand is forced, and there is a threat of litigation,” Mates said.
The vice mayor said while Belmont was in the preliminary stages of deciding what it would do, it would pursue a public meeting process to hear from the community.
“We agreed to pursue this process. We will be following the same process as the city of San Mateo,” Mates said.
While there is no timeline yet for the public meeting process, she noted that it would have to happen relatively soon. Mates wanted to see more 2020 census data and Belmont geographic and demographic information before making any decisions.
“This is all new, and we are still trying to figure it out,” Mates said.
The letter requested an answer no later than Sept. 16 on if Belmont would discuss a voluntary change to its current at-large system. Belmont City Attorney Scott Rennie said the Sept. 16 request had been extended until Nov. 9 after an agreement with Shenkman. The council has met once in a closed session to discuss the issue. He said the council does not have another closed session scheduled at this time.
Other cities and agencies that have challenged allegations in similar letters have often lost legal challenges and have paid millions in litigation fees. Shenkman cited a 2012 case he was involved in against the city of Palmdale, where Palmdale lost at trial and still had to switch to district elections.
Recently, cities throughout the Peninsula and California have received letters alleging similar CVRA violations and requesting switches to district elections. San Mateo received a May 24 letter from attorney Scott Rafferty recommending the change due to a lack of minority candidates in elections and alleged violations under the California Voting Rights Act. San Mateo declared its intent to transition in June to district elections. It is currently in the midst of a public hearing process aimed at community input and deciding details on the number of districts and how to divide them. San Mateo hopes to complete the process by November.
