Belmont will put a hotel tax increase proposal on the upcoming November ballot following council approval, with them hopeful the revenue increase from hotels will help the city’s budget shortfalls.
“We need to diversify our revenue sources. This is one way to do it. Critical services need to be paid for,” Councilmember Davina Hurt said, noting it would keep Belmont in line with neighboring cities.
The council is asking the public to consider increasing the hotel tax guest rates to 14% from its current rate of 12%, with short-term rentals like Airbnb also included. Most transient occupancy tax rates in San Mateo County range from 12% to 15%. According to a city staff report, TOT revenue generated around $4 million a year before the pandemic, with most coming from Belmont’s 10 hotels. TOT revenue in 2021 was about $1.3 million.
The funds would go to the city’s general fund for street, sidewalk and pothole repairs, emergency response times and public safety. San Carlos is at 13% now but will go to 14% in January, while San Mateo, San Bruno and South San Francisco are all at 14%.
“I look at where we are in relation to other cities, and this doesn’t seem like an irrational move,” Councilmember Charles Stone. He noted a $150 hotel stay would only result in a $3 increase and would not change hotel stay patterns, with COVID-19 causing far worse issues.
“We have a community that wants more resources than we are able to provide so far,” Stone said. “Barrett Community Center is a perfect example of that. We make the most of what it is, and it’s not much.”
During the July 26 council meeting on the issue, multiple councilmembers said hotel representatives had assured them the increase would not be an issue. Vice Mayor Tom McCune said most hotels are east of Highway 101 and cater to out-of-town business travelers on expense accounts, with residents unlikely to be affected.
“The feedback I’ve gotten from hotel managers is this is fine and is not a problem,” McCune said.
Public support has been favorable, with 72% supporting a 2% increase in a June survey. City outreach has found more residents want local control of tax dollars, with the city noting the state could not take the funding. The city has made the public aware the state is currently using Educational Revenue Augmentation Funding, or ERAF, to pay a separate state obligation when the ERAF funds are already owed to cities like Belmont. ERAF is excess local property taxes returned by the state after local school districts are fully funded to mandated funding levels. The council has said it is a significant threat to its budget and future finances and has called for different ways to address the shortfalls. The general fund balance will fall by $4.3 million over the next five years. A TOT increase to 14% would generate around $600,000 annually to the budget.
Councilmember Warren Lieberman said the 2016 Measure I sales tax has been a success in funding local infrastructure and looked forward to the same from a TOT increase. He said business outreach had shown only a minimal impact of going from 12% to 14% on local hotels. Several years ago, a similar increase from 10% to 12% had not led to a decline in business.
“For me, this is a great revenue source,” Lieberman said. “We sorely need the revenue to fix streets and infrastructure. We have plenty of good use for it.”
A subcommittee of two councilmembers will oversee the preparation of the argument for and against the measure. The motion passed 4-0, with Mayor Julia Mates absent.
