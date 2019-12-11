Belmont police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who approached teenage girls and tried to have them get into his car on Tuesday.
Officers are investigating a report by two girls who said the suspect approached them on Casa Bona Avenue shortly before 4 p.m., rolled down the passenger window and told the girls to “get in,” police said.
The girls ran off and the suspect fled south on Casa Bona Avenue in his vehicle, described as a black, four-door possibly SUV-style vehicle with tinted black windows, police said.
The steering wheel had a distinctive cover with characters from the film “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and the driver was described as a white man in his 60s or 70s with short blonde hair wearing a yellow and green plaid shirt, according to police.
Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact Belmont police at (650) 595-7400 or police@belmont.gov. Police are particularly interested in anyone who might have home security video footage in the area that might show the suspect or vehicle.
