Belmont police said Friday they have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Carlmont High School student in 2019.
Mohammad Othman died in the shooting on the night of Jan. 7, 2019, in the parking lot of Central Elementary School on Middle Road in Belmont.
Investigators determined Othman knew the suspects who killed him and eventually sought arrest warrants for Ruben GonzalezMagallanes, 23, of Indianapolis, Antonio Valencia, 21, of Concord, a 19-year-old South San Francisco man who was a juvenile at the time of the killing, and a 17-year-old boy from Mountain View. Police announced the arrests of the four suspects in November.
The fifth suspect, who was also a juvenile at the time of the killing, was arrested on Thursday, according to police. No other details about the arrest were immediately released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Belmont police at (650) 595-7400.
