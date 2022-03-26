Belmont has set its sights on allowing cannabis retail stores along El Camino Real and portions of Ralston Avenue, with a council majority eager to quicken the regulation process amid potential competition from other cities.
“I’m fully supportive of what’s been presented. It’s not my ideal, but I can support it. I want to be careful that we don’t create a process that doesn’t get us what we want, and I want to move ahead with all due haste,” Councilmember Charles Stone said.
Belmont plans to limit retail service to the spine of El Camino Real and portions of Ralston Avenue nearby. Distribution would mainly occur along Shoreway Road and some parts of Old County Road. There will be a maximum of two to three retail dispensaries and up to four distribution facilities.
The city over the past year has explored allowing commercial cannabis retail and distribution stores in some regions of Belmont to raise city revenue. Initial financial estimates show ample revenue possibilities for stores that the city can tax. Belmont has said retail and distribution cannabis operations provide good options given the proximity to major freeways and demand. Retail options are storefront retail dispensaries and delivery services. Distribution and transport buildings would handle purchasing, selling, packing and labeling. The council narrowed down details at a March 22 study session. Stone, Councilmember Davina Hurt and Mayor Julia Mates favored moving the regulation process along quicker, particularly with other Peninsula cities considering changes to zoning around cannabis.
Belmont plans to have minimum buffer distances from schools, child care facilities and youth-oriented businesses. A cannabis facility must be at least 600 feet from schools and 100 feet from child care centers, parks and other retail dispensaries. It must also address noise, smell and waste issues and blend in with the surrounding area. The application process would require an operator license and a land-use permit. A background and security check would also be required. Hurt suggested finding ways to have social equity programs to assist disadvantaged community members, such as dedicating some cannabis business tax revenue elsewhere. The council decided against a lottery system to determine which eligible applicants would get permits for stores.
“I’m not sold on the lottery method, so I would like a different, more intentional way to do this. I think the numbers are so low we should be very sure of who comes in and exactly what product they have,” Hurt said.
Councilmember Warren Lieberman wanted to ensure the city got quality applications and stores that would benefit the community. He favored indoor development standards around aesthetics and maintenance, similar to how it looks into building contractors for development projects.
“I’d like to maintain that type of thought process here because, if we can encode that in the evaluation process or to the extent that we can, it will make it more likely we get the kind of businesses that we are looking for,” Lieberman said.
He suggested allowing more time for the process and felt there was enough money no matter when Belmont permits store operations.
“I think there will be interest in this. I think we are in a good location. I would much rather we do it right than find ourselves going too fast and being sorry about it,” Lieberman said.
Sean Kali-rai, the founder of the trade organization Silicon Valley Cannabis Alliance, spoke at the meeting and called the map showing allowable zoning too restrictive given the city’s small size. He said he has worked with Redwood City and San Jose on zoning and recommended expanding the map to get more applications.
“As a small city, you just don’t have a lot of property. I have one client that has already decided not to look in Belmont and is looking in San Mateo and San Bruno because there are other alternatives,” Kali-rai said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.