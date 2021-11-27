Belmont police have released photos of a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in recent burglaries.
Officers had responded around noon Tuesday to a burglary reported in the 2300 block of Casa Bona Avenue and found surveillance footage that showed the suspect in the home's backyard, police said.
Investigators also identified a vehicle of interest, a silver 2021 Jeep Compass with a California license plate number of 8RVZ352.
Police are asking for residents to review their security cameras for any suspicious activity around that time. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Belmont police at (650) 595-7400.
