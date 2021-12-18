Belmont is raising its housing mitigation fees to put it on par with other Peninsula cities, increasing revenue and ensuring it is properly compensated for new developments that don’t include affordable housing in plans.
“As we have looked at it many times before, this puts us in a comparable position to neighboring cities,” Vice Mayor Tom McCune said. “It doesn’t make us cheaper or more expensive in the big picture. It does provide additional income to the city and is a fair adjustment in terms of the city’s actual costs of helping to implement projects.”
Housing mitigation fees are what developers pay when they build residential developments that do not include affordable housing units on site. Cities use them to pay for roads, parks, schools and other infrastructure to offset the loss of affordable housing. In 2017, the City Council passed an Inclusionary Housing Ordinance establishing residential and nonresidential housing mitigation fees. The ordinance calls for new developments to build affordable housing units as part of the project or pay a fee instead.
The city decided to update its housing mitigation fees to be more competitive with other Peninsula cities. The City Council stressed the need to be on par with the regional median. Currently, a Belmont hotel pays $4.50 per square foot, office and industrial $13.47, retail and restaurants $5.61, while single-family residences and multifamily residents like apartments pay $22.45. Most of these fees fell below other comparable Peninsula cities in the area. For example, Redwood City charges fees of $5 for hotels, $20 for office and industrial, $5 for restaurants and $25 for single-family and multifamily residents. San Mateo charges around $28 for office and industrial and around $11 for hotels. Belmont will now charge $9.50 for hotels, $21 for office and industrial, $5.61 for retail and restaurants, $24 for single-family residences and $25 for multifamily residents. The new fee amounts now fall in line with the median of nearby cities.
According to city staff, Belmont has collected around $766,000 in housing mitigation fees since 2017. Belmont’s current development activity includes 104 affordable housing rental units under construction and an additional 226 affordable housing units in the entitlement review process. Like most cities on the Peninsula, Belmont faces a lack of affordable housing. In its most recent Regional Housing Needs Assessment, or RHNA, the state gave Belmont a large increase of housing units it must accommodate by 2030. The city has said housing mitigation fees can help generate funding for new affordable units.
The city passed the resolution amending the residential and nonresidential development fees at its Dec. 14 meeting, 5-0. The city has spent the last several months developing a range for fee amounts and getting feedback from the public and City Council. The fees will become effective 60 days after adoption.
“I know this has come back several times to council for refinements, and I greatly appreciate all the work that’s been done so we can get something that makes sense,” Councilmember Warren Lieberman said.
In other business, the Belmont City Council held its annual rotation for mayor and vice mayor Dec. 14. Julia Mates was named mayor, while Tom McCune was named vice mayor. Outgoing mayor Charles Stone remains on the council.
