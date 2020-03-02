In an effort to secure funding for infrastructure and public improvements in Belmont, officials are exploring new and updated impact fees for new development in the city.
The efforts are part of the implementation of the Belmont Village Specific Plan, which was adopted in 2017 and outlines a vision for a more dense and vibrant downtown.
“We want to make sure we’re capturing and charging fees to the new development in the pipeline now and not miss out on that opportunity to have new development pay its fair share of the city’s infrastructure needs,” said Ashleigh Kanat, principal with Economic & Planning Systems, a land economics consulting firm.
The city’s park impact fee and parkland in-lieu fee are already in place and need to be updated because it’s standard practice to do so every five years, Kanat said. The former ensures new development pays its fair share of the city’s park improvements, and the latter is offered in lieu of the city’s parkland dedication requirement, ensuring the city’s existing ratio of parkland acreage to 1,000 residents is maintained when new subdivision development occurs, according to a staff report.
Updated fees will take into account changes to the city’s inventory of parks and trails as well as population and employment rates.
To “kill two birds with one stone,” staff is proposing to have park impact fee revenue also be available for public plaza spaces rather than implement a separate fee to help fund those facilities.
Potential new impact fees are for transportation, parking and public art.
For the transportation fee, a consultant relies on the total value of the city’s existing transportation facilities, including roads, sidewalks and pedestrian amenities, comes out to $420 million, as well as what’s called a service population, which takes into account the city’s current population and employment rates. The fee is based on average transportation improvement costs per service population.
“It’s that per service population that allows you to increase the fee consistent with the employment or residential density,” Kanat said.
For the parking fee, the council will have to decide whether it wants to go with a parking impact or in-lieu fee. A parking impact fee suggests the city is contemplating a capital project, such as a parking garage, for which funding is needed.
“In order to do that impact fee you need to know what it is you want to build and we need cost estimates for that and we don’t have that yet,” Kanat said.
The in-lieu option, alternatively, allows a developer to pay a fee in lieu of providing the requisite number of parking space in the project. If that option were to proceed, councilmembers wanted to at least implement a minimum requirement for the number of parking spaces that would actually have to be constructed as part of a development.
“I don’t think anybody should be able to totally pay money and do zero spaces,” said Councilman Thomas McCune. “I think there should be worked into that the fact that no you can’t totally buy your way out of these requirements, only a part of them.”
Before the council chooses one of the parking fee options a parking study “holistically analyzing the city’s parking needs” will be completed.
Finally, the public art impact fee will be considered further down the line than the others and will be based on the public art master plan, which is currently being developed. Typically such fees are 1% of development value or construction cost.
The council will reconvene in late April to consider recommended fee levels and there will be public meetings about the proposed fees in May and June. The public art impact fee will be further discussed in the summer.
