With Senate Bill 9 taking effect next month, making it easier to build multiple units on single-family resident lots, Belmont city staff are preparing for proposals by updating city objective design standards for City Council approval.
“I think folks are aware of it. Whether or not they are going to act on it is another story. It’s been minimal so far,” Community Development Director Carlos de Melo said of resident interest in increasing units, noting while there were a few inquires about changes, the number was less than five.
Senate Bill 9 allows some property owners in single-family residential areas to build up to four housing units on their property by splitting lots into two and building two units on each new lot. The law provides fewer options for cities to reject developments and makes developing and building housing easier. Proponents of the controversial bill say it will create more housing to meet housing needs. Opponents worry it will strip local control, increase home prices and allow developers to bid up properties. The law will go into effect in 2022. The state is currently in a housing crunch, with more than two-thirds of residential parcels in California zoned for single-family homes, while the population has surged past the rate of new construction.
Under SB 9, a project must still meet certain restrictions set by the state and city. A proposal must not demolish or change affordable housing or rent-controlled housing, affect housing withdrawn from the rental market in the last 15 years or housing occupied by a tenant in the last three years. De Melo said the city did not have a road map for enforcement of properties meeting SB 9 provisions, noting the city would have to operate on a complaint basis.
“In terms of how we’re going to do routine checks or not, we have to discuss it from a policy perspective with the council. I don’t have a good answer for you tonight on how we are going to address it,” de Melo said at a Nov. 30 Planning Commission meeting to discuss SB 9.
A city may impose objective design and zoning standards on the projects, as long as they do not conflict with SB 9 limitations and prevent construction. The city’s next step is to have a follow-up meeting with the City Council to consider changes and incorporate basic objective development standards through a work plan. The standards will address single-family resident building size, floor area ratio, setbacks and building height to ensure the new projects will retrain the scale with neighborhoods. The city hopes to have basic standards adopted in early 2022. De Melo said he couldn’t predict what kind of changes the city would make to guidelines and its objective standards, but city staff would need more time to gather input and determine changes. He expects the city will also need more staffing numbers and time to prepare documents, consider proposals and answer resident questions.
De Melo said while Belmont has mostly single-family residential zones, he expected the number of lots that are reasonable candidates would be smaller than expected.
“We are still learning this on the fly,” de Melo said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us to get these objective standards established before the commission and council adopt it. There is certainly more to come on this item.”
