Belmont is exploring allowing commercial cannabis business in the city, such as retail stores, as a way to significantly increase revenue and business taxes as it financially recovers from the pandemic.
At its April 13 meeting, the City Council directed staff to look at potential regulations and operations for commercial cannabis business after a long discussion. Some on the council favored a slow approach to the issue, while others, like Belmont Mayor Charles Stone, pointed out there was an opportunity available for the city.
“The demand is clearly there. Right now, delivery companies and other cities are reaping the benefits of that demand. That demand isn’t going anywhere at this point. That’s pretty clear,” Stone said.
The city is still early in the process, and it must examine the legal background, costs for implementation, monitoring and public safety. City Manager Afshin Oskoui said at the meeting estimated numbers given to the city about cannabis retail storefronts show yearly revenue per store could be $250,000 to $300,000, although the city still must conduct a detailed financial analysis. The city does not currently get any revenue from cannabis deliveries happening in Belmont. A January City Council planning session identified the local regulation of commercial cannabis as an issue to explore.
Stone said public safety and uncertainty concerns the council rightly had in 2017 have not materialized, and there was too much unknown at that time to make a decision. He said there is a lack of dispensaries available along the Highway 101 corridor on the Peninsula, giving the city an opportunity. Stone believed the potential revenue of half a million to a million dollars is on par with hotels. The city currently faces budgetary challenges, and he thinks the revenue would help address budgetary concerns.
“The demand is there. The question to me is, do we want to take advantage of it,” Stone said.
Vice Mayor Julia Mates favored exploring options allowing commercial cannabis activities and making it a staff priority, citing the need to diversify revenue. She suggested looking at what other cities are doing and not miss out on an opportunity.
“We should look to what our neighbors have done as well. We shouldn’t necessarily reinvent the wheel,” Mates said.
Councilmember Davina Hurt wanted to further explore the topic but did have questions about the ramifications, such as maintaining local control and the city’s market share. She also had a social justice concern on if retail stores would only be in certain neighborhoods and what it would mean for the residents.
“I do think we need to spend staff time figuring this out and what it means for Belmont specifically,” Hurt said.
Councilmember Warren Lieberman favored slow-walking the issue and was not concerned about the city being left behind. He wanted to ensure the city understood all the implications before making decisions. He favored holding off on doing anything for a year as the city comes out of a COVID-19 crisis but said the potential revenue could be meaningful and was enough to think about the issue.
“I, at the moment, am still struggling with if I think it’s a good idea or not. I’m not sure, and I probably won’t know unless staff does a fair amount of work to really understand what the implications are,” Lieberman said.
Lieberman said it only made sense to have retail locations on El Camino Real or a small section of Ralston Avenue near El Camino Real. He personally did not want one near a block or two away from where he lives, and he believes there are probably a lot of people in Belmont who do not.
“I would be surprised if we allowed anything to be in the midst of neighborhoods or near Carlmont Shopping Center,” Lieberman said.
Councilmember Tom McCune wanted staff to study it and bring it back for a future date for discussion. McCune wanted to spend more time studying the potential permitting, locations and how it will be worked into the city’s fabric.
“I don’t think this needs to be treated as an urgent, immediate, expedited thing. I think we can take our time with it,” McCune said.
State law restricts cannabis businesses from within a 600-foot radius of a school, day care center or youth center, so the city created a buffer-zone map showing where schools, parks, day care facilities and city-defined businesses for kids were that might affect cannabis store locations. Cannabis business locations available to fit in potential 600-foot radius buffer zones in city limits were limited, although the city could modify the size of those zones and potential locations based on council input. The map was not final and merely informational to provide context on the location of schools, parks and businesses.
Dave Bauer, a resident, supported commercial cannabis options in Belmont and asked the City Council to move quickly on allowing dispensaries as cities like Redwood City are considering the same.
“It’s a good source of income for the city potentially,” Bauer said.
Most public speakers supported cannabis stores for various financial and business reasons. One speaker asked for strong regulations on any cannabis stores opened.
