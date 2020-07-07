A Belmont man was arrested July 2 for allegedly stabbing his 18-year-old son in the leg during an argument at a Pacifica shopping center, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Russell Hess, 41, has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor drug possession, Wagstaffe said. He’s in jail on $25,000 bail and has pleaded not guilty.
The incident occurred at 4:50 p.m. in Hess’s truck while it was parked at the Linda Mar Shopping Center. Hess declined to give a statement to police and the victim couldn’t recall the subject of the argument, Wagstaffe said.
After stabbing his son, Hess drove away from the shopping center and was apprehended by police shortly thereafter, Wagstaffe said, adding he was found in possession of a bloody knife and a small amount of cocaine.
The victim suffered a 1-inch wound cut on his left calf and lost a significant amount of blood before being patched up at San Francisco General Hospital, Wagstaffe said.
The victim said his father is a habitual user of Xanax, cocaine and alcohol, Wagstaffe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.