For more than 20 years, the lights and decorations at the home of Marie and Ted Giouzelis at 2122 Ralston Ave. in Belmont have provided a dazzling holiday display. With people now dealing with a pandemic and increased time inside, Ted Giouzelis said more people than ever visit to find some holiday cheer.
“A lot more people are walking around and looking at decorations during social distancing,” he said. “It’s making a lot of people happy just getting out of their homes.”
Giouzelis has seen triple the number of visitors this year compared to last year. He believes having to socially distance during the holiday months and over the past year makes people want to get out and do something fun but safe. Many people who visited in previous years are now also bringing friends and family. He believes all the work in setting up the lights is worth it to see the expressions on people’s faces. He is glad his decorations bring joy to families during the holiday season.
“I get a lot of gratification seeing the young kids coming up and looking at the decorations and coming back when they are a lot older bringing their siblings or friends to see the decorations,” he said.
Many of the kids who stop by every year have become familiar with the Giouzelis family. Ted Giouzelis and his family now take the time to catch up with them every year.
“We know them by name and how they are growing up also, and occasionally we find gifts on our porch, thanking us and that they really appreciate what we do every year,” he said.
People often leave gifts for them on their front porch even though they don’t ask for any. This year, they have received double the number of gifts.
“I think it’s just the appreciation that families have for what we do every year,” he said.
His generosity to helps kids extends into his work. Ted and his wife run The LunchMaster, which prepares and distributes school lunches to kids throughout the Bay Area and Central Valley.
The Giouzelis’ have been decorating their house in Belmont for more than 20 years. Giouzelis began decorating his property because it’s his wife’s favorite day of the year and one of his favorite days as well. They moved to Belmont 25 years ago and found that there weren’t many decorations in the city, unlike San Carlos. His house is on a busy street, and every time he and his family set up decorations, people stopped at traffic lights honk to let them know they appreciate their effort.
“Ever since we started little by little, we saw how much the neighbors appreciated driving by and even walking up to our house,” he said.
Their property is filled with a collection of lights and decorations gathered throughout the years. One section is devoted to Santa Claus and reindeer, another is a Christmas tree area, while other sections contain elves and a fire engine cutout. Another section has churches and houses to make the yard look like a Christmas Village. Giouzelis often cuts out the displays himself from styrofoam to add to his collection in front. He makes some additions each year and does his best to rearrange lights and displays to look different from the previous year. He sets up the decorations with the help of his wife and family. This year, the Giouzelis’ have asked people to wear masks when they come onto the property, and everyone has been compliant.
Many people are surprised at the number of lights and decorations at his house. People walking or driving by often stop to stare or take pictures.
“They’re probably making postcards with them or something with the pictures, I’m sure,” Giouzelis said.
Giouzelis said he uses LED lights, which decreased his electricity bill compared to 10 years ago when they had incandescent lightbulbs. His average bill is around $800 during the Christmas season.
