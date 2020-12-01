Belmont has banned Styrofoam and plastic take-out products at restaurants and food establishments starting in March 2022, following the county’s lead to restrict the use of plastic.
Under the Belmont ordinance passed last week, restaurants in 2022 must use compostable plates, bowls and cups for takeout items instead of plastic and plastic foam items. Single-use straws, stirrers, utensils and toothpicks must be made from nonplastic compostable materials. All Styrofoam disposable food ware will be prohibited. Restaurants will only provide small accessories such as straws, utensils and condiment packets upon request or at a self-serve area. Belmont would ensure enforcement through financial penalties. The city would charge $100 for the first violation, $200 for a second violation, and $500 for a third and subsequent violation.
The Belmont ban is similar in language to the San Mateo County Disposable Food Service Ware Ordinance passed earlier this year, requiring the use of compostable products instead of plastic. San Mateo County has been encouraging cities to pass ordinances similar to its own to ensure uniformity throughout the area. The county has offered to provide financial and enforcement help to cities that pass an ordinance similar to its own. The city of San Mateo is expected to approve a similar ordinance banning plastics in early 2021.
Belmont and San Mateo County plan to do outreach over the next 15 months to restaurants and other food stores to prepare them for the changes. The San Mateo County Office of Sustainability would be responsible for enforcing the ban within city limits. The ordinance goes into effect on March 25, 2022.
Belmont Councilwoman Julia Mates said the city passed the ban because of all the environmental damage caused by noncompostable food ware. Plastics in water break down into microplastics, making its way into fish and other animals that people eventually eat. The city also hopes the ban will reduce the amount of disposable food litter on streets and sidewalks, which eventually end up in the environment.
“We wanted to make sure we’re doing our part to reduce the negative effects of the disposable food service ware,” Mates said. “I think it’s the right thing to do for the environment ultimately.”
Mates said the city pushed the start of the ordinance out to 2022 to give restaurants the best possible chance to prepare and be ready for any financial expenses or operational changes that come with switching to compostable items. Mates hopes owners begin looking at their budgets and do any cost modifications after being given a year’s notice about the upcoming changes. She believes the ordinance won’t be too disruptive to the food industry.
“I think they will have enough of a head’s up and hopefully enough resources to do this smoothly,” Mates said.
Mary Morrissey Parden of the Belmont Chamber of Commerce said no restaurants or food service industries have complained about the ban. She said most restaurants have known the ban was coming and will follow all the new regulations.
Belmont Councilman Charles Stone said he and the rest of the council supported the ban due to the environmental concerns from plastic and other noncompostable materials. He has not heard of any restaurants or businesses that have issues with the ban. He expects the city to work with businesses to solve any issues.
“The issue of plastics is a huge problem, and we have to take action for the generations coming up behind us,” Stone said.
The Belmont City Council unanimously passed the ordinance at its board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The council had a public meeting on Oct. 27 to first introduce the ordinance and discuss the ban.
