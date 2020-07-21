Numerous Belmont residents called for the formation of what they described as a citizen task force to respond to certain emergencies in the city, including ones stemming from mental illness.
The remote meeting was hosted last week by Councilwomen Davina Hurt and Julia Mates, members of a subcommittee aiming to review the policies and protocols of the Belmont Police Department in a series of meetings over the next few months. The July 15 meeting was the subcommittee’s first.
“This session was really born out of a sincere desire to allow folks to explain their perspectives and create better communication and understanding between our officers and community members about what happens in Belmont in light of this national conversation,” Hurt said.
“This police department is committed to working closely with the local community to build bridges and do things better,” Hurt continued. “But I want you all to know too I understand the fear around policing. I have my own personal stories and the fear is real and legitimate. There are real statistics and actions that make people question whose lives matter and are some valued more or less.”
The idea of a citizen or community-driven task force to take on certain responsibilities currently handled by police was loosely described by residents throughout the meeting.
Longtime Belmont resident and Poet Laureate Jacki Rigoni suggested the task force include an unarmed mental health response team that’s “trained to aid a person in distress instead of criminalizing them” and also proposed social workers in schools instead of police resource officers. To accomplish the vision, she wants to redirect resources away from police to the task force and other social services.
“I’m calling for a community driven task force to transform public safety that serves all our Belmont neighbors. Until that happens 911 is not on my speed dial anymore,” she said. “Belmont I believe can really be a model for what is possible if we have the courage and will to do what history will prove what is the right thing to do.”
Resident Mira Wakefield envisioned a task force comprised of “self-motivated residents who work directly with the City Council to change policing and public safety in Belmont.”
“The task force won’t be a one-way avenue for us to make demands, but rather a two-way street for you to explain why a specific department policy exists or how to best go about a budget change,” Wakefield said.
Resident Lester Lee claimed police policies, including the ones governing the Belmont Police Department, are largely written by a single private company and with the goal of reducing police liability rather than improving police practices. He wants that to change.
“[The task force would] transform how we handle issues of public health and safety. Among other issues this group can assist in bringing about full transparency in all police budgeting and can work with the city and police to develop our own policies to serve the community rather than act simply to reduce police liabilities,” he said. “If we do this right, Belmont can avoid the potential nightmare of adding the next Floyd, Taylor or Okobi to the list.”
Officials did not weigh in on the proposed task force, but stressed the subcommittee meeting during which the idea was presented is just the first of many.
“This is just the beginning,” Mates said. “We really want to have a thoughtful process.”
